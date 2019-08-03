Ben & Jerry's co-founder announces new Bernie Sanders-inspired ice cream

Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen is using ice cream to send a political message – again.

Cohen has created a limited edition flavor called "Bernie's Back" for his favored presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders. It's a hot cinnamon ice cream with a chocolate disc on top and a butter toffee backbone going down the middle.

"It's because Bernie's got spine," Cohen said in a video posted to Facebook Friday. “It’s the continuation of the political revolution. We started in 2016 and we’re going to finish it this time.”

A longtime Sanders supporter, Cohen also created "Bernie's Yearning" in 2016 under the "Ben's Best" label, which is not affiliated with the Ben & Jerry's brand.

.@BernieSanders is the best candidate to beat Trump and drive the transformational change that we need to create a country that works for working families. So Jerry + I are cranking up the old ice cream machine to show our support. Sign up 2 win a pint at https://t.co/4e9duS8JWv pic.twitter.com/xbmuxntGfi — Ben Cohen (@YoBenCohen) August 2, 2019

But this ice cream won't be sold in stores. Forty pints are being given away through a contest hosted by Sanders' campaign website and www.justiceinallitsflavors.com.

Entries are being accepted through Aug. 9, and you'll need to add your name and email address. A mobile phone number is not required.

This is just the first in a full line of Bernie flavors. We’re going all the way this time. And when Bernie’s in the White House and I become the Minister of Ice Cream— a pint in every freezer, a sundae in every bowl. https://t.co/4e9duS8JWv #BerniesBack #Bernie2020 #FeelTheBern pic.twitter.com/faMH7zxsfn — Ben Cohen (@YoBenCohen) August 2, 2019

The pints will be hand-numbered and signed by Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, Ben & Jerry's co-founder.

A description on the ice cream on Sanders' website says the "chocolate disc represents all the wealth that has risen to the top 1%. ... And the hot cinnamon is our political revolution holding politicians' feet to the fire to make America work for working people of all races and genders."

Ben & Jerry's, which Unilever acquired in 2000, has used its sweet treats to promote its social justice agenda before.

For example, Chubby Hubby became Hubby Hubby in 2009 to celebrate same sex marriage in Vermont, Chocolate Fudge Brownie was temporarily renamed Food Fight Fudge Brownie to support GMO labeling and EmpowerMint in 2016 was used to promote voting rights, the company said.

Last October, a Donald Trump-inspired ice cream flavor, Pecan Resist, was launched.

