Ben & Jerry's sues Unilever, claims latest West Bank move risks progressive mission

Ben & Jerry’s is suing its Bergen County-based parent company Unilever to block the sale of its brand to an Israeli licensee that would sell the ice cream in the occupied West Bank.

In a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the ice cream maker said Unilever’s decision violated a 2000 merger agreement that allowed Ben & Jerry’s independent board to make decisions about its social missions.

The lawsuit is the latest development in a year-long public rift over ice cream sales in the West Bank. Last July, Ben & Jerry’s announced it would no longer do business in settlements in occupied Palestinian territory saying it was “inconsistent with our values." They cited human rights violations and an occupation most nations view as illegal as reasons.

While praised by progressive groups, the move was blasted by Israel and its U.S. supporters who said the action was biased and violated American and Israeli anti-discrimination laws. Several states, including New Jersey, divested millions in Unilever stocks and bonds from pensions in response.

A woman walks past the Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream shop, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Burlington, Vt.

The Vermont-based ice cream company said its progressive stances and activism around social issues has been integral to its identity since its founding in 1978. "This social integrity is as important to Ben & Jerry’s as the ice cream it makes," the company said in its complaint.

Unilever said it sold its Ben & Jerry's business interests in Israel to local licensee Avi Zinger, owner of American Quality Products, a move the company said would allow sales to continue in the West Bank.

Unilever had previously stated that its subsidiary was allowed by contract to make decisions about its social mission. But last week, the company said that it had primary responsibility for financial and operational decisions and the right to sell its business interests in Israel to Zinger.

“As we said in our statement of 29th June, Unilever had the right to enter this arrangement. The deal has already closed. We do not comment on pending litigation,” Unilever said in a statement Tuesday about the lawsuit.

Ben & Jerry's board voted 5-2 to sue, with the two Unilever appointees dissenting. Its lawsuit asks the court to halt the transfer of its trademarks to American Quality Products and to bar the sale to any entity for use in the West Bank without prior approval of Ben & Jerry’s independent board.

Alyza Lewin, who represents Zinger and American Quality Products, responded in a statement Tuesday that the sale was “a done deal.”

“Unilever chose the morally correct, socially just and principled path when it ensured that Ben & Jerry’s ice cream would always continue to be produced and sold in Israel and the West Bank,” Lewin said.

British conglomerate Unilever PLC, a multinational consumer goods company, employs 1,600 people at its U.S. headquarters in Englewood Cliffs. It owns more than 400 brands including Dove, Lipton, Vaseline and Pond's.

