Ben Mendoza brings 'plentitude of experience' to El Paso City Council District 2 race

With early voting for the Dec. 9 special election for the El Paso City Council District 2 seat kicking off Monday, the field of candidates has been decided.

Along with lawyer and activist Veronica Carbajal, school board trustee Josh Acevedo and longtime city staffer Judy Gutierrez, voters can elect Ben Mendoza.

The four candidates are vying for the seat being vacated by current District 2 city Rep. Alexsandra Annello, who is resigning from the post to campaign for the District 77 seat in the Texas House of Representatives.

If none of the four candidates can secure 50% of the vote, the District 2 race will be decided with a runoff. The winner will serve the remainder of Annello's term, which ends December 2024.

The election will only be open to residents of District 2.

"I think I'm much more seasoned than my opponents," Mendoza said. "I bring a plentitude of experience, life experiences, as well as the fact that I have a great sense of common sense."

From a degree in criminal justice and writing for two national publications to serving on multiple city committees and running three businesses over the years, Mendoza believes he is ready to take on the District 2 job.

"I've seen a lot of things and see where some things need to be corrected or improved," he said. "I just think the fact that I have that keen sense of seeing where things need to be improved would be an asset and it would give me an opportunity to be able to administer oversight over some of the project or some of the issues that need to be addressed."

From El Paso to Cupertino and back

Born and raised in El Paso, Mendoza graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso with a degree in criminal justice, which he paid for by working in real estate.

From there, he worked in TIME Magazine's college bureau for 10 years before becoming educational director for Newsweek. This position allowed him to rub elbows with one of the world's foremost visionaries.

"It was real heady back then when I did it because, when I worked for Newsweek, we also became what is known as Apple developers," he recalled. "That was when Apple was just coming out."

Through that development work, Mendoza said he worked closely with Apple innovator Steve Jobs at his headquarters in Cupertino, California.

"We collaborated quite a bit with their software," Mendoza said. "We worked on putting software together so that we could use it at Newsweek."

Mendoza eventually returned to El Paso, where he once again began investing in real estate, opening three Al's Formal Wear stores in El Paso and Las Cruces.

On top of that, Mendoza served as district executive for the local Boy Scouts and was elected to the city Charter Commission.

He also served on the city's Administrative Committee, as well as the Finance and Taxation Committee.

"We met regularly and I can honestly say I never missed a meeting," he continued. "It was a non-compensatory position, we didn't get paid, it was totally volunteer, and a lot of people never went to the meetings, but I never missed a meeting. So, I am conscientious."

Eventually selling off the three stores, Mendoza now works as a mediator between contractors and subcontractors.

Mendoza unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the El Paso Independent School District board of trustees in 2019 and El Paso City Council in 1982.

Focused on District 2

For Mendoza, the plight of his beloved District 2 — an abundance of vacant houses caused by skyrocketing tax bills leading to a rise in vagrancy and crime — drew him into the race.

"I'm really concerned with what's going on in the district," Mendoza said. "I'm concerned with the high taxes and so are the people."

Mendoza would like to see parks in the district reopened and streets maintained. He also supports the creation of a citizen police commission to bolster an El Paso Police Department he believes is short on officers.

"I really believe there needs to be a citizen police commission that oversees the hiring and firing of police officers," Mendoza said. "There is a shortage of police officers on the force and they're hiring people they probably shouldn't be hiring. I think that needs to be screened not just by (Human Resources) but by a citizen police commission."

Mendoza would also like to establish a fast-track program for small businesses in District 2, where he said there has been somewhat of a boom in recent years.

"I think we need to grow the business aspect, not necessarily bars and restaurants, but other businesses," Mendoza said. And I believe there needs to be a mentorship and that's what I would like to set up for District 2."

Mendoza hopes voters will take his district-centric mindset to heart and "weigh the ballot and see who they believe is the most qualified to be an open-minded spokesperson for their issues and concerns."

"Basically, this position is not really a position where one legislates policy," he said, "it's a position where one gives constituent services; where when people have a problem or an issue with the city, they should be able to come to their representative so he or she can get them through that issue."

