Ben Ribelin: Ravenna School District seeks top-notch team members

Ravenna High School

The Ravenna City School District is committed to providing a safe, secure and challenging learning environment for all of our students. As a former student, teacher, coach and principal in this great district, I’ve seen the importance of a quality staff.

Recruiting, hiring and retaining quality staff members is a priority so our district can ensure that we have adults who can help us achieve the goals we have set as a district. These three areas are the focus of the district’s human resources department.

Hiring the right employees has a strong effect on employee retention, so the recruiting process needs to focus on attracting employees who are the right fit for the job. The recruiting process begins with the application, followed by the screening of the applicants, selecting interviewees, two to three rounds of interviews and finally, hiring. This allows our district to employ quality employees we hope will last long term.

However, recruiting means much more to us than just filling a position. Ravenna City Schools are seeking to hire employees who are interested in what our community stands for. We want employees who are caring and compassionate - smart, skilled individuals who look out for the well-being of our students and families. The district is seeking employees that are hardworking - just like our community members. In order to find thos future employees, we take multiple avenues to reach out to prospective hires - newspaper, social media, job boards, recruiting sites and word of mouth.

As the Ravenna City School District reviews applications, we are dedicated to finding prospective candidates who are certified, diverse, committed and have a “children-first” mentality. We have a rigorous interviewing process that includes multiple rounds of interviews. Questions are designed to find candidates who are

student-centered and focus on our diverse student population. Many different groups of employees are involved in the process and give valuable feedback as we screen our candidates and work toward the final selection.

Getting the hire right matters to us. The benefits of employee retention include increased performance and productivity, better employee morale, improved work quality, a higher level of employee satisfaction and an improved employee journey. Conversely, the effect of replacing an employee includes recruitment costs, training, lower productivity and a lower level of customer satisfaction.

That’s why we at the Ravenna School District value our employees. We provide quality professional development driven by staff surveys and a teacher-led committee to enrich our staff. Our school district also celebrates the positive things happening in our district, including a monthly recognition program called “Game Changer.” Staff nominate students and other staff members who have made a positive impact on their school and honorees are recognized in their classrooms as well as at our monthly board meetings.

The Ravenna School District is committed to employing a highly qualified, diverse staff that serves as good role models for the students and families of our community. By constantly assessing how we’re recruiting, hiring and retaining a staff that meets the needs of our wide range of students, we’re able to refine our practices, keep up with the challenging job market and find the right employees to fit our district’s diverse needs. Visit www.ravennaschools.us to find out more about job opportunities in our growing district.

Ben Ribelin is director of human resources of the Ravenna School District.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ben Ribelin: Ravenna School District seeks top-notch team members