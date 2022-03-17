Ben Sasse and Chris Murphy Clash in Heated Senate Debate over Ukrainian Aid, Political Grandstanding

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaac Schorr
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ben Sasse
    Ben Sasse
    American politician
  • Chris Murphy
    US Senator from Connecticut

Senator Ben Sasse (R., Neb.) and Senator Chris Murphy (D., Conn.) tangled in an angry exchange on the floor of the upper chamber of Congress on Thursday.

It began with a speech by Sasse in which he noted a tweet from Murphy taking aim at the Nebraska senator, among other Republicans, for voting against the $1.5 trillion omnibus package that included $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine.

Sasse expressed frustration with the fact that a bill providing emergency aid to Ukraine was not passed sooner on its own instead of being tacked on to the enormous omnibus package last week, and he justified his vote on that basis.

“We spent 13 billion dollars on Ukrainian aid out of a total appropriations package of $1.5 trillion. So for those of you doing math at home, that’s less than 1 percent of what we passed in the middle of the night last week that was actually Ukrainian aid,” explained Sasse.

“Ukrainian aid was a little bit of sugar on the larger medicine of a $1.5 trillion bill,” he added.

Murphy’s implication that Republicans were registering their opposition to the aid within the large bill represented, according to Sasse, an attempt to “bully the other side.”

Sasse continued on with a denunciation of politicians who provide fan-service to a narrow slice of the populace to the detriment of the American people and their governing institutions, using Murphy’s tweet as a prime example. He explained the purpose of the speech by observing that “if you allow liars to constantly lie, and they can get away with it, then they just keep doing it.”

Murphy began his response by wondering aloud if Sasse had broken Senate rules by accusing him of “tribal hackery” in a chart that stood beside Sasse as he delivered his speech and complaining that Republicans often fail to “cast their vote in a way that is aligned with their voice.”

He called it “concerning” that Republicans voted against the omnibus while critiquing the Biden administration for not doing enough for Ukraine because it reflected the more general “lack of interest in compromise” that he characterized as “a fealty to the perfect and an antagonism to the good” in the Senate’s culture.

Sasse jumped in to ask Murphy a direct question: “Do you believe that the people who voted against it [the omnibus bill], voted against it because they were against Ukrainian aid?”

“Every one of us approaches a big-” replied Murphy before being cut off.

“I’m asking a really simple question,” said Sasse. “Do you think that a single person that your Twitter self-pleasuring was for, do you think a single person that voted against it, voted against it because they were against Ukrainian aid?”

“Absolutely not,” said Murphy.

“Then what’s the point of the tweet?” asked Sasse.

Murphy reiterated his point about there not being enough compromise in the institution.

At that point, Sasse separated the debate into being about three issues: Ukrainian aid, the budget process, and grandstanding. He noted that the real conflict between Murphy and himself was the third, and argued that “the Republic got dumber” as a consequence of the Connecticut senator’s misleading tweet.

“I think it’s convenient for Republicans to consistently eviscerate the president for his conduct, but then not be willing to cast the difficult votes necessary to help the president effectuate a policy there,” said Murphy, who argued that the omnibus was the “only” way the Senate could have provided funds to Ukraine.

Sasse called passing the omnibus or sending no aid to Ukraine a “false choice,” and Murphy defended it by saying there while there were infinite other options, Sasse’s choice was “convenient” given the fact that that was the option on the table, though he agreed that the budget process was dysfunctional. While he never apologized for his tweet, Murphy did say that he would “take the senator’s words seriously and try to raise it in a way that is constructive” in the future.

Sasse closed out the exchange by agreeing that there’s rampant grandstanding on both sides of the partisan aisle, agreeing that the Biden administration is willing to spend money on Ukrainian aid, and restating his frustration with the budget process.

The testy argument between the two senators functioned as a direct back-and-forth for much of its duration, in defiance of Senate rules.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio Woman Charged for Sending Racist and Threatening Messages to Michigan Lawmakers

    A woman in Ohio was charged with two felonies after she allegedly sent racist death threats to two Black Michigan lawmakers, according to the Detroit Free Press.

  • Omarosa Ordered To Pay Over $60K For Failure To File A Financial Disclosure Following Trump Administration Termination

    Manigault Newman was required to submit the documentation at least 30 days after being terminated from her communications adviser role in the White House Office of Public Liason in 2017.

  • Fox News hits back at Smartmatic's financial standing, says network legally protected in counterclaim

    Fox News hit back at voting systems provider Smartmatic's financial standing and argued that the network was protected by New York state law and the First Amendment in a counterclaim filed in response to a multibillion-dollar defamation lawsuit.Fox News is facing a $2.7 billion lawsuit filed by Smartmatic following the 2020 election, which argues that claims that the voting systems provider was involved in widespread election fraud, allegedly...

  • American Lecturer Killed in Ukraine Bread Line Was ‘Trapped’ in Besieged Hospital

    Facebook/Jimmy HillA 67-year-old Idaho man who taught in Kyiv and did not flee the country because he needed to care for his ailing partner, a Ukrainian citizen with multiple sclerosis, was killed by Russian gunfire about 100 miles north of the capital on Wednesday.“My brother Jimmy Hill was killed yesterday in Chernihiv, Ukraine,” Cheryl Hill Gordon wrote on Facebook Thursday afternoon. “He was waiting in a bread line with several other people when they were gunned down by Russian military snip

  • MAGA Fave Mo Brooks Drops Groveling Ad to Try to Get Back in Trump’s Good Graces

    After the former president mused about pulling his endorsement, the Alabama Senate candidate released an ad pledging allegiance to Trump and his election lies

  • South Dakota woman gets parole in 1981 dead infant sentence

    A 60-year-old South Dakota woman was granted parole Thursday after serving two months in prison for the 1981 death of her infant son — a loss she kept secret for decades. The South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles was closely divided as it weighed the parole request from Theresa Bentaas, who entered an Alford plea to a first-degree manslaughter charge in October.

  • Fox News Correspondent Jennifer Griffin Chokes Up During Tribute To Slain And Wounded Colleagues

    If ever there were a time that the world needed journalists, it's now, she said.

  • Pentagon to request fewer Lockheed F-35 warplanes in next budget - report

    "The Department (of Defense) cannot confirm specific budget details until after the FY23 President's Budget is released," a Pentagon spokesperson said. Reuters reported last month that U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to ask Congress for a defense budget exceeding $770 billion for the next fiscal year, compared with $778 billion in 2022. The budget is expected to benefit the biggest U.S. defense contractors, including Lockheed, Northrop Grumman Corp and General Dynamics Corp.

  • Exclusive-Russian invasion spurs European demand for U.S. drones, missiles

    European governments have approached the U.S. government and defense contractors with a shopping list of arms including drones, missiles and missile defenses as the Russian invasion of Ukraine drives renewed demand for U.S. weaponry. Germany, which is nearing a deal for 35 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 jet fighters, has inquired about systems to defend against ballistic missiles, sources familiar with the situation said. Meanwhile, Poland urgently wants to purchase sophisticated Reaper drone systems from the United States, a Polish government official said this week.

  • Idaho's Proposed Abortion Ban Lets Rapists' Families Profit Off Bounties

    “If I have an abortion, it is no business of my brother, my brother-in-law, his wife or anyone else in my family,” a Democratic state lawmaker said.

  • Russian government websites face "unprecedented" level of hacking

    Russian government websites and state media are facing an "unprecedented" level of hacking attempts, the Washington Post reported. Why it matters: Since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Russia has passed a new "fake news" law and blocked social media networks like Facebook in order to clamp down on the ability of regular Russians to get unfiltered information about the war.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: "We are recording

  • Well, Marvel Studios has no problem denouncing anti-LGBTQ legislation at least

    Disney has had a rough week, made rougher by the fact that it dove headfirst into a problem that it very easily could’ve not only avoided but come out on the right side of—it’s like, instead of avoiding a car crash, they drove into the oncoming lane to create a worse car crash. It all started when anti-LGBTQ+ politicians in Florida put together what’s referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which effectively criminalizes any discussions of LGBTQ+ issues in schools. Disney, despite owning some p

  • North Carolina investigating Meadows' voter registration

    North Carolina state investigators are probing the voter registration of Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, amid questions about him listing a home he never owned on voter records, the state attorney general’s office said Thursday. Attorney General Josh Stein's office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into Meadows' voter registration after a local prosecutor requested that state authorities oversee any probe of the matter, N.C. Department of Justice spokeswoman Nazneen Ahmed said in an email.

  • Geraldo claims oil companies are profiteering as Jeanine Pirro urges him to 'leave ‘em alone!'

    Rivera tried saying that oil companies should be held accountable for making record profits while gas prices skyrocket, but Pirro wasn’t having it.

  • Special US House election will fill term of Trump ally Nunes

    Former California U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes’ resignation to lead Donald Trump’s media company has left his one-time constituents with an odd special election: Voters will select someone to complete the remaining months of his term in a district that will disappear next year. The election next month in the Republican-leaning 22nd District in the state's Central Valley is largely an afterthought as national Republicans and Democrats focus on November elections that will determine control of Congress in 2023. About a half-dozen of the key House races are in California.

  • U.S. Supreme Court nominee Jackson a tough sell on racial-bias claims

    A Bureau of Land Management employee accused managers at the agency of hostile treatment because she is Black. A pharmacist at a Washington hospital claimed he was dismissed from his job because he is Black. Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, presided as a federal trial court judge in all three of these cases involving claims of racial discrimination.

  • NCAA Tournament full of South Dakota State coaching alums and Luke Appel improving: Notebook

    This year’s NCAA tournament has a greater South Dakota State presence than just the Jackrabbits team that’s playing Providence on Thursday morning.

  • Dr. Mehmet Oz suggests he would give up Senate security clearances to keep Turkish dual citizenship

    Dr. Mehmet Oz suggests he would give up Senate security clearances to keep Turkish dual citizenship

  • Marubeni-owned aircraft lessor retrieves two Russian aircraft

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The U.S.-based aircraft leasing firm owned by Japan's Marubeni Corp and Mizuho Leasing Co Ltd has recovered two of the 12 aircraft it has been leasing to Russian airlines, it said on Wednesday. Connecticut-based Aircastle Ltd company is one of multiple lessors scrambling to retrieve aircraft leased to Russian airlines before sanctions, imposed in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine, take effect on March 28. So far it has retrieved two of the aircraft, an Aircastle spokesperson said, adding it had leased aircraft to six Russian airlines as of February.

  • Idaho Lt. Gov. Ends Interview After Being Pressed About White Nationalist Ties

    Janice McGeachin spoke at a conference organized by prominent white nationalist Nick Fuentes, whom she claims she doesn't know.