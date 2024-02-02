How Ben Shapiro became the #1 rapper on iTunes

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro has reached number one on the iTunes rap charts for a track with rapper Tom MacDonald. Shapiro contributed a verse and appeared in the music video for the song 'Facts' which was released last week and focuses on conservative issues including traditional gender roles, anti-Biden sentiment and a rejection of 'woke' messaging. Some publications have pointed out, while still impressive, it's much easier for a dedicated group of superfans to influence the iTunes charts now that so few people actually purchase music. KTLA's Andy Riesmeyer reports.

