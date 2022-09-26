Ben Shapiro Mocked For Claiming Military Has Abandoned 'Traditional Masculinity'

Right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro was the subject of much mockery this weekend after he claimed the U.S. military is suffering because the country has abandoned “traditional masculinity.”

In a clip posted on Twitter by Ron Filipkowski, the Daily Wire founder suggested that wars are best fought by what he described as “typically very patriotic, very male people.”

“Now, I’m sorry to break it to you, but this has been the truth about military warfare for literally all of human history,” he said, before suggesting that U.S. fighting forces are hurting because “we’re a society that doesn’t believe in traditional masculinity.”

“Traditional masculinity is an opponent. Because traditional masculinity requires roles,” he added.

According to Shapiro, who has never served in the military, men are supposed to protect, defend and be strong, but “these are apparently very bad things now. You’re not supposed to say these things.”

Ben Shapiro says the US military is being ruined because it is abandoning masculinity: “People who tend to fight wars are very patriotic, very male people. Traditional masculinity has been core to that idea. But we’re a society that doesn’t believe in traditional masculinity.” pic.twitter.com/MbcaXoLMw2 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 25, 2022

Many people didn’t agree with Shapiro at all, including people who actually had a military background, such as Tom Nichols, a retired professor at the U.S. Naval War College and staff writer for The Atlantic.

Nichols not only said Shapiro didn’t have a clue what he was talking about, but also pointed out that Russia is having a hard time against Ukraine despite being the opposite of what Ted Cruz referred to as America’s “woke, emasculated military” in May 2021.

Aside from not having a clue what he's talking about, there's a lot going on here, especially while the super-masculine, un-woke Russian military is getting its ass kicked. https://t.co/F79O9jCPTR — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 26, 2022

Others piled on Shapiro, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a former Air Force second lieutenant.

Good point Ben. What branch were you? https://t.co/DA8o17zY90 — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) September 25, 2022

Some people pointed out that you don’t have be traditionally masculine to fight wars.

22% of the Ukrainian military are women. LGBTQ people fight too.

They put themselves on the line to protect the vulnerable from an invading army of “real” men.



But, you go on ignoring facts, worshipping machismo cringe lords and the cartoon cosplay you mistake for strength. https://t.co/34KJdWGe9Ppic.twitter.com/UojFgqGoPk — Joanna Lamb Looby 🇺🇸🌎🇺🇦 (@joannalamblooby) September 26, 2022

My sister is a combat vet. Served over 30 years, through 2 wars. Folks like Ben have been whining our military is "being ruined" since they started letting black folks, woman and openly gay people serve. Any American willing to join, fight and die for our country is a Patriot. https://t.co/lj9ZCtrbeo — Jeffrey Reddick 🌈👻 (@JeffreyaReddick) September 26, 2022

Perhaps this seems logically intuitive but it doesn’t say much about the military performance of ultra-macho Russian society. Technology is all that matters and it’s gradually making many of the functions of traditional masculinity redundant — anyone can operate a Predator drone. https://t.co/O4FxDUNQJf — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) September 26, 2022

Political pornographer @benshapiro has absolutely no idea what he is talking about--he's jaw droppingly clueless on military effectiveness--but the naifs who listen to him are unaware of that. https://t.co/aIRJjB86Yh — Steve Metz (@steven_metz) September 25, 2022

I know many women who are serving or have served. All of them have more courage, bravery and strength in their pinky finger than this guy has in his whole body. https://t.co/zvVH5x9eMu — Doug Gordon (@dgordon52) September 26, 2022

Some were confused why Shapiro considered himself the best advocate for “traditional masculinity.”

I mean, seriously, Ben Shapiro himself ain't exactly Bruce Willis. I don't get the chest-thumping here. https://t.co/XBeLRelKcp — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) September 26, 2022

Is that why Ben never served? — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 25, 2022

And what does Ben know about traditional masculinity? Asking for a friend https://t.co/OkTTHrEDIp — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 26, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

