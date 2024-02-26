When do Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley start on This Morning?

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are due to start as fulltime hosts of This Morning in March. (ITV)

Ben Shephard said a tearful goodbye to Good Morning Britain on Friday 23 February as he prepared for his new role hosting This Morning.

But when viewers tuned in on Monday morning there was no sign of Shephard and new co-host Cat Deeley on the This Morning sofa. Instead the show was hosted by returning guest hosts Andi Peters gave Rochelle Humes. They have taken a turn at hosting the ITV daytime show, along with a rosta of guest presenter, since Holly Willoughby quit the show in October 2023 following an alleged kidnapping plot.

Andi Peter and Rochelle Humes are still guest hosting This Morning. (Shutterstock/ITV)

This Morning fans have been promised some stability on the sofa after almost a year of rotating hosts, after Phillip Schofield also quit the show. So when can they expect to see the new full-time hosts present the show?

When will Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley start hosting This Morning?

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard start full time in March. (ITV screengrab)

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley's start date as the official new hosts of This Morning has been confirmed as Monday 11 March.

GMB's Richard Arnold announced the date as part of his showbiz news round up on Shephard's last day. The entertainment reporter revealed: "Breaking news, just in, I can reveal that Ben Shephard's debut on This Morning... will be Monday March 11, right here on ITV!" Kate Garraway asked: "Monday March 11! Did you know that by the way or has Richard just told you?" Shephard replied: "I thought I had another week off!"

This give Shephard, 49, and Deeley, 47, two weeks off before they begin their new jobs.

What days will they host the show?

Former fulltime hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presented This Morning Monday to Thursday. (ITV)

As the new fulltime hosts of This Morning Shephard and Deeley will present the daytime show on Monday to Thursday from 10.30am to 12.30pm on ITV1. Like Schofield and Willoughby they will have Fridays off. Giving the fulltime hosts Fridays off was introduced back in 1998 for then presenters Richard Madeley and Judy Finnegan. The hosts also traditionally take a break for the school summer holidays, Christmas and Easter. When Holly Willoughby was host this was extended to include half-term holidays.

Who will host on Fridays?

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond are co-hosts on This Morning. (ITV)

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary have been confirmed as the official Friday hosts of This Morning. They have hosted the show in Fridays since 2001, when they repla ed husband and wife duo Eamonn Holmes, and Ruth Langsford. This was a sore point for Holmes, who claims he was not consulted by ITV about the change.

What will happen to the other This Morning hosts?

This Morning hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle will be back for holiday cover. (ITV)

Since Willoughby's departure there have been a string of celebrity presenters take a turn at hosting the show. These include Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle, who will continue to be act as stand in hosts during holidays and emergency sick leave. Other guest hosts to have taken a turn in recent months include Rylan and Emma Willis, entertainment reporter Sian Welby and The Saturdays star Mollie King.

Read more: This Morning