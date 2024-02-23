Ben Shephard in tears as GMB stars surprise him on emotional last day

What did you miss?

Ben Shephard was choking back his tears as his Good Morning Britain co-presenters had lots of surprises for him on his last day on Friday.

After a decade, the presenter is quitting Good Morning Britain as he is swapping breakfast TV for the daytime slot on This Morning's sofa. ITV bosses finally confirmed Shephard and Cat Deeley as the new hosts who would replace Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

Emotional scenes saw Shephard welling up in tears when GMB surprised him with a personal message from his favourite West Ham footballers - including Carlton Cole and Mark Noble. He was overcome with emotion when he watched the clip of West Ham's Noble.

What, how and why?

Noble said: "Ben you were there for me on my last day as a West Ham player so it's only right I send you a message. You was there for me the last ever game so have a great day mate, you'll be crying instead of me this time."

Taken back and visibly emotional, Shephard was touched by the footballer's words. He said: "That's Mark Noble. That's Mr West Ham!"

"Awwww," Garraway responded. The breakfast TV presenter rushed to comfort him as she sweetly touched her co-presenter's shoulder.

Towards the end of the show, Charlotte Hawkins and Susanna Reid were among the GMB stars who came into the breakfast studio into surprise him. From a decade, GMB compiled all Shephard's best bits for an moving send off video. It included interview clips from over the years.

"There were some amazing memories in there," he said. "Moments that we've been in together over the years... More recently being at the queen's funeral, being at the coronation, being in those big moments that the whole world is watching is a huge privilege."

West Ham star Mark Noble surprised football fan Ben Shephard. (ITV screengrab)

Ben Shephard's last day

Good Morning Britain had got off to an emotional start when they announced Shephard and Garraway into the studio. Garraway said: "Oh my god it's not even a minute past six and that's the last time I've just realised we'll hear 'Good Morning Britain with Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway'. I'm off already, too emotional!"

Garraway paid special tribute to Shephard saying: "We know that you will be fantastic. We will also be in your lives as friends. Everyone in GMB will stay in your lives, you have a special bond with everybody."

All of the ITV stars were wishing Shephard well in his new gig on This Morning from Lorraine Kelly to Martin Lewis and Hawkins. Hawkins said: "It's quite a moment. We'll be doing our best to keep it together today."

Shephard responded: "I'm desperately trying to hold this together, we've got three hours. It's lovely to be here for the last time. And we've got a busy show to get through as well."

Andi Peters had a hilarious gift for Ben Shephard. (ITV screengrab)

Later on, TV host Kelly had pre-recorded a video which paid tribute to Shephard. She said: "You are the loveliest man, no ego." She added: "I would say goodluck but you don't need it you are going to smash it."

Plus, Andi Peters had a hilarious gift for Shephard - a bobblehead of himself so he could keep it in his dressing room.

Money man expert Lewis shared a funny story about how he feels when he's playing golf with Shephard. He said that while he goes to golf "scruffy", Shephard turns up in "tight tops" and he's not sure whether he's meant to feel "intimidated or amorous".

Read more