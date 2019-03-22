Ben Stiller jokes about partaking in college admissions scam for his daughter

Ben Stiller took his daughter on a tour of California colleges and couldn't help but crack a joke about the college admissions bribery scandal.

Ben Stiller and Ella Olivia Stiller attend the "Escape At Dannemora" New York Series Premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 14, 2018 in New York City. More

Actor and director Ben Stiller is finding a bit of humor in the college admissions scandal that has Hollywood — and the rest of the country — reeling.

Stiller visited "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Friday in Southern California, where he and his 16-year-old daughter, Ella, have been touring colleges. How has the search been going so far?

"It's great, she's going to Yale on a full football scholarship," he joked, referencing the athletics tactic Lori Loughlin allegedly used to get her kids into college. "And she's going to major in photoshopping."

Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on "Full House," allegedly paid University of Southern California officials to admit her daughters as members of the crew team, although they didn't row competitively. Loughlin, along with her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, and actress Felicity Huffman are three of the 50 people charged in the nation's largest college-admissions bribery scandal.

"It's a crazy time," Stiller continued. "There's crazy pressure that the kids go through and the parents go through, but obviously you've got to draw the line."

Stiller added that his daughter was interested in joining the entertainment industry, potentially becoming the third generation in the Stiller family to perform (His 91-year-old father, Jerry, best known as Frank Costanza on "Seinfeld," and mother, Anne Meara, are comedy legends.). And he's all for Ella joining the family business.

"It's a crazy business and I just want to do anything I can do to support her," he concluded. "You know, legally."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ben Stiller jokes about partaking in college admissions scam for his daughter