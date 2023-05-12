Ben Wallace pushes ahead with Army cuts despite Ukraine war

Ben Wallace Defence Secretary British Army Ministry of Defence cuts troop numbers personnel budget Ukraine war - Cpl Tim Hammond/Ministry of Defence

The UK will go ahead with planned cuts to Army troop numbers despite the war in Ukraine.

Ben Wallace will persist in reducing the size of Army personnel as set out in the 2021 Integrated Review, despite pressure from senior generals, according to The Times.

Under the plans, troop numbers will be cut to the smallest in history, with fully trained soldiers falling to 72,500 in what will be the biggest revamp since the Second World War.

However, defence sources stressed that far from pushing through cuts, the Defence Secretary “is shielding the Army from further reductions”.

“They are being protected. They aren’t being cut even more,” one source said.

News of the cuts came ahead of next month’s command paper, which will lay out the Ministry of Defence’s long-term plan for the military.

Senior Tory MPs have expressed concern that while Nato allies such as Poland and Finland are increasing their defence spend, the UK managed to secure only a further £5 billion investment earlier this year.

MPs also criticised the investment as being too small in the face of the war in Ukraine. Mr Wallace had originally been fighting to secure up to £11 billion from the Treasury.

Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the Commons defence select committee, previously warned that the UK was operating on a “peacetime budget” while “sliding towards a new Cold War”.

In March, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the Chief of Defence Staff, hinted that the military may face even further cuts.

It came after the Integrated Review Refresh was published, which stated the Ministry of Defence would receive an extra £5 billion over the next two years.

However, when asked if further cuts to the Armed Forces could be made, Admiral Sir Tony said: “We might decide that we really want to focus on some particular capabilities.

“And inevitably, you might pare back in some other areas, but this is about continued investment in UK defence.”

A defence source added: “The Defence Secretary has directed that the Army is to be protected from further reductions and it is for the other services to manage their finances.”

