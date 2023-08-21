Ben Zobrist was at Royals-Cubs game over weekend and received nice ovation from fans

The only World Series MVP in Cubs history was back at Wrigley Field on Saturday where he watched two of his former teams play.

Ben Zobrist, who helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series then was MVP when the Cubs won the title the following year, was among the 39,525 fans at Wrigley Field.

Chicago won 6-4 on a day when the Cubs honored late radio broadcaster Lin Brehmer.

Zobrist was shown on the videoboard at Wrigley Field and fans of both teams were happy to see him.

Tim Stebbins of MLB.com shared a photo and wrote on X (née Twitter): “Ben Zobrist, who won World Series with the Royals and Cubs in back to back years, is in the house today. He got a massive ovation.”

Here is video from CHGO Cubs:

Others at Wrigley Field were thrilled to see Zobrist, who retired following the 2019 season.

Zobrist talked about the love he feels from fans earlier this year during an interview with CIProud.com when he was inducted into the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame.

“It means a lot to see people with smiles on their faces meet me,” Zobrist told the website in March. “Even though I’ve been retired several years and it’s been six-and-a-half years since we won (the World Series) with the Cubs, to some people it’s like yesterday. That’s the joy I get.”

Zobrist also told the website he hopes to one day get involved with baseball.

“Probably not in coaching,” Zobrist said. “At some point I’d like to (return to baseball). Hopefully working with professional athletes between the (competition) side and off-the-field. Mental and emotional health stuff. I’d like to step into that world and help athletes with that.”