Benbrook man arrested following multi-county pursuit

Dec. 21—Parker County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man following an early morning pursuit stemming from a traffic stop in the 15000 block of S. U.S. Highway 377 around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff's deputies observed a white suburban with no license plate carrying a male driver and female passenger entering the Whiskey Flats area heading east.

The driver failed to follow the deputy's instructions during the stop and fled the scene, also failing to yield to the deputy's lights and sirens, according to a press release. The driver proceeded to lead law enforcement officers in a high-speed pursuit.

The suspect driver reached speeds of 80 to 100 miles per hour, while additional officers from Benbrook and Fort Worth police responded to assist in the pursuit as the driver entered E. Interstate 20.

The driver then exited at Berry Street heading east, turning south on the service road and back on Berry Street, heading west. The driver continued on side streets, reaching speeds in excess of 60-miles-per-hour.

The chase continued to Mecham and Western Center, where the driver changed directions again heading south on Interstate 35.

The driver merged onto Interstate 30, as law enforcement officers set up spike strips near Chisholm Trail, where the driver ran over the strips, but continued in the pursuit.

Law enforcement officers noted the driver had no front tire as he traveled passed Las Vegas Trail, where a second spike strip was deployed. The driver then threw what law enforcement believed to be a meth pipe out of the vehicle's window and stopped the vehicle near West Point, where the female fled on foot. The driver continued driving on Alameda, where officers observed the suspect armed with a 9mm handgun.

The female was apprehended shortly thereafter and taken into custody by Fort Worth Police.

Officers shut down traffic at West Loop 820 and Alameda exit ramp, where they held the suspect at gunpoint in the roadway, as negotiations ensued amid a standoff. The suspect surrendered around 4:30 a.m., and was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver was identified as Bradley Travis Olson, 32. He was booked into the Parker County Jail on charges of evading arrest detention with vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon, and later charged with fraud use possession of identifying information, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and interference with public duties.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said he was appreciative of the cooperation and assistance from Fort Worth and Benbrook police departments.