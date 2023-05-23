Benbrook police search for runaway 13-year-old girl linked to people in human trafficking

The Benbrook Police Department is looking for a runaway 13-year-old girl who they believe is associated with people connected to human trafficking.

The missing teen, Alyiah Powell, was last seen Wednesday at a McDonald’s located at 4420 Western Center Boulevard in Fort Worth, Benbrook police said in a news release Tuesday.

Powell may be in Dallas staying with unknown people, according to Benbrook investigators.

She has a tattoo that says “1952” on the knuckles of her left hand and an unknown tattoo on one of her feet. She also has a nose and lip ring, has recently added pink highlights to her hair, and wears fake eyelashes, according to police. She has brown hair, hazel eyes, is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs about 100 pounds.

Powell has been entered into multiple national databases as a missing person. Anyone with information on Powell’s whereabouts is encouraged to report her location immediately.

Tipsters can contact Detective J. Reese at 817-249-2752 with the extension 6128 or by email at jreese@benbrook-tx.gov.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.