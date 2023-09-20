Bench trial for murder suspects continues Wednesday

Sep. 19—GOSHEN — A bench trial for two men accused of shooting and killing an Elkhart teen in 2021 began Monday.

Da'quavion Wiley, 18, and Alvin Sanders III, 21, are charged in the murder of Woody Jerrell Lewis, a 15-year-boy who was shot in the neck outside a home on McKinley Avenue in Elkhart, May 1, 2021.

Lewis died May 4, three days later, from the incident.

Lewis' cousin Ma'Khyia Allen was one of several people not directly linked to the shooting to recount the moments leading up to the shooting during the bench trial with Elkhart County Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno.

Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney Vickie Becker said she's been privy to less than half a dozen bench trials for murder charges during her time serving the prosecutor's office. Reasons for bench trials in high stakes cases, vary, but Becker said in this case, it was the two defendants who requested the bench trial and not their public defenders. Bench trials, in contrast to jury trial, feature the judge as the determiner of innocence or guilt instead of community members.

According to Allen, she, her cousin and their mutual friends had been hanging out in a car with her friends for several hours while watching her siblings play in the front yard at her family's apartment in Washington Gardens.

Lewis and two friends said they were going to the mall, and Allen told the judge she watched them leave and it wasn't until after they were out of her line of sight that she heard the gunshots.

Witnesses at the scene had claimed they thought Lewis fired back when shot, but detectives discovered that the gun Lewis had was an airsoft gun and Allen confirmed it, stating that Lewis never had a real gun, only the realistic airsoft. Witnesses had also claimed they'd seen three people in the vehicle that shot at the trio.

Investigators found 21 spent shell casings in the alley, fired by three separate guns. Wiley and Sanders have been identified by witnesses, but a third person has not been charged.

The prosecution claims that it was Wiley who began the gunfire and Sanders and Keandre Baker, and Wiley chased them on foot down the alley, opening fire.

On May 5, a few days after the shooting, police engaged in a high-speed chase with Sanders in a dark-colored Dodge Charger matching the description offered by witnesses of the vehicle the suspects left in. Sanders had been alleged to have been with Wiley and Baker earlier in the day prior to the shooting and police found two handguns inside the car, which they displayed in a video on his phone obtained by police warrants. Sanders admitted to owning the handguns to investigators.

A friend of Lewis, Michael Sutton, told the judge that while he didn't know the two men very well, Lewis seemed to have a history with them. A few months prior, the two of them and Mitchell had went out to sell weed and were robbed. He alleged that, in a group of four or five, Wiley was shown the weed, but stole it and took off with it, while Sanders, with a ski mask on, displayed a gun as the men left the area. Sutton believed it to be Sanders under the mask based on a prominent neck tattoo.

Sutton also claimed to be Dollar General, 1101 Benham Ave., Elkhart, when a fight broke out involving the same group of people just days before the shooting took place.

The trial continues Wednesday.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.