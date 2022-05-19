Bench trial of Ottumwa murder suspect begins

May 19—OTTUMWA — On Wednesday, prosecutors began unveiling evidence they say proves an Ottumwa man entered a home without permission, killed its occupant, and then left with the victim's car keys and spare change.

The first-degree murder trial of Preston O'Dell Martin, 41, began on Wednesday at the Wapello County Courthouse. He also faces charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. He has pled not guilty to all three counts, and has filed a notice of his intent to rely on the defense of insanity and diminished responsibility.

The charges come after Thomas Carlton Foster was found dead in his home on Queen Anne Avenue in Ottumwa on May 25, 2019. Foster was 41 at the time.

During opening statements, prosecutor Monty Platz from the Iowa Attorney General's Office, said the murder weapon was a butcher knife that Martin had grabbed from Foster's kitchen after entering the home without permission. Platz said the men did not previously know each other.

Foster had been stabbed 10 times around the neck before ultimately plunging the knife into his neck, piercing the carotid artery and jugular veins, according to Platz.

Not present on Wednesday was a jury. Martin waived his right to a trial by jury, leaving Judge Greg Milani to be the ultimate decider of his fate. If convicted of first-degree murder, Martin would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The burglary and robbery charges each carry maximum sentences of up to 25 years, if convicted.

With the absence of the jury, the trial is expected to move forward more quickly with attorneys stipulating foundational evidence instead introducing it through witnesses, and things like jury selections and haggling over jury instructions aren't needed.

Once the evidence presentation concludes, the lawyers will submit closing arguments in writing, and the judge will render a decision after that.

Prior to his death, Foster had called police to report a suspicious male near his home. A recording of the call played in court contained Foster's voice telling a dispatcher that a man had come to his front door, asked for someone who did not live at the home, and then stood on the corner less than a block away.

Story continues

Police dispatched a unit to the area, but Foster stated he didn't need to talk to an officer about it. Officers later said they were unable to locate the male.

A few hours later, Foster's father had come over to mow the lawn but noticed there wasn't the usual acknowledgment from his son. His father, Richard Foster, would eventually find his son dead in the kitchen.

Investigators say after killing Foster, Martin left the home with the key to Foster's car and a container with spare change. Wearing no shirt and a pair of Foster's pants, Martin then went to purchase drugs and visited two convenience stores where he purchased a drink and cigarettes, Platz said.

"That was the price of Mr. Foster's life, was a set of car keys and some loose change," Platz said during his opening statement.

As police responded to the scene their dash cameras captured video footage of Martin walking a few blocks from the home. They would later stop him at the Jefferson Street Bridge and take him into custody after an officer noticed blood splattered on his boots.

Brenda Reinhard, a criminalist at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's crime laboratory, said DNA evidence tied Martin to Foster. During testimony Wednesday, Reinhard said Foster's blood was found on both of Martin's boots, as well as under Martin's fingernails.

Martin's defense attorneys Kenneth Duker and Nicole Jensen opted to defer their opening statement until later in the trial.

Aware of the defense strategy to claim insanity, Platz addressed it in his opening statement.

"We have a well-documented past, and we'll get into it when we go down that road," Platz said. "But notably a lack of any sort of out-of-body experiences, which is what Mr. Martin has claimed he experienced at that time. That, in essence, he knew he was committing murder but he was possessed.

"Mr. Martin has absolutely no history and we have documentation for nearly half of his adult life, daily. Not one instance of him being possessed or somebody controlling his muscles or making him do anything."

Michael Sieren, who was an Ottumwa Police Department investigator in 2019, said Martin avoided talking directly about the alleged murder during an interrogation and made "a lot of very random statements."

Sieren said Martin mentioned things like Voodoo, Wiccan, Freemasons, and other various things during the interview. He also placed a hex on another officer, Sieren said.

Twice since Martin was charged with the killing he has been found incompetent for trial. Martin, who has been found to suffer from a mental disorder, has since been deemed restored leading to the trial that began Wednesday.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Thursday at 9 a.m. in Wapello County with additional witnesses. The trial is expected to last into next week, though they will break Monday to avoid disturbing the county's court service day.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.