Bench trial of Ottumwa murder suspect begins

May 18—OTTUMWA — Wednesday brought opening statements and the beginning of evidence in the bench trial of a man accused of breaking into an Ottumwa home and brutally killing the man that lived there.

Preston Odell Martin, 41, faces charges of first-degree murder, robbery and burglary. He has waived his right to a jury trial, leaving the ultimate decision of his guilt in the hands of Judge Greg Milani.

Martin has pled not guilty to all three charges. He has filed a notice to the court that he will rely on the defense of insanity and diminished responsibility.

The charges come after Thomas Carlton Foster was found dead in his home on Queen Anne Avenue in Ottumwa on May 25, 2019. Foster was 41 at the time.

Investigators say Foster had previously reported a man as suspicious near his residence. A few hours later, his father found him dead in his home.

Martin's defense attorneys Kenneth Duker and Nicole Jensen opted to defer their opening statement until later in the trial.

Twice since Martin was charged with the killing he has been found incompetent for trial. Martin, who has been found to suffer from a mental disorder, has since been deemed restored leading to the trial that began Wednesday.

If convicted as charged, Martin would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

