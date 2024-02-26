Bench trial in Wilkes-Barre Township homicide scheduled to begin Monday

Feb. 25—WILKES-BARRE — Barring any last minute requests, the homicide trial of Anthony Dion Shaw, accused with fatally stabbing Cindy Lou Ashton inside her Wilkes-Barre Township residence nearly six years ago, is scheduled to begin today.

Only a jury of 12 people won't decide Shaw's fate.

That will be left to Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough in a rare homicide bench trial.

Shaw, 47, earlier this month, opted for a non-jury trial on an open count of criminal homicide.

Ashton, 39, was found dead inside her Nicholson Street residence by a Wilkes-Barre Township police officer who conducted a welfare check when she failed to report at her place of employment on May 2, 2018. An autopsy revealed she sustained multiple stab wounds to her head and torso.

Shaw and Ashton were in a relationship at the time of her death.

Vough is no stranger to Shaw's case as he previously presided over motions hearings and ruled upon alleged evidence recovered from Shaw's apartment in East Orange, N.J.

As Shaw's case proceeded in court in August 2019, Vough barred prosecutors from using alleged evidence due to the discovery without a search warrant. An East Orange police officer entered Shaw's apartment during a welfare check and found him with self-inflicted slash wounds on May 4, 2018.

Prosecutors appealed Vough's ruling to the Pennsylvania Superior Court, which ordered Vough to hold a suppression hearing.

Vough reversed his initial ruling and declared prosecutors could use the alleged evidence, as the evidence would had been found during the course of the investigation, known as the inevitable discovery doctrine.

Shaw's attorney, David W. Lampman II, challenged Vough's decision with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which denied to review the case.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross and Assistant District Attorney Brian Coleman are prosecuting.