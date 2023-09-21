Bench warrant issued for convicted camper thief

Sep. 21—A Flathead County District Court judge has issued a bench warrant for a Washington state woman who pleaded guilty earlier this year to a pair of felony charges.

Crystal Marie Stierns, 35, was expected before Judge Robert Allison on Sept. 7 for her sentencing on charges stemming from the theft of a camper in the Kalispell area in June 2022. Though initially maintaining her innocence, Stierns pleaded guilty to felony theft and criminal possession of dangerous drugs in May after striking a deal with prosecutors.

Per the agreement, prosecutors were prepared to recommend a pair of suspended three-year sentences. The two sentences would run consecutively and Stierns would be required to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation and possibly enter treatment.

When Stierns failed to make a courtroom appearance, Allison issued the $50,000 bench warrant, though David Mattingley, Stierns' defense attorney, told the court that she suffered from car trouble and was attempting to log into Zoom. Mattingley unsuccessfully requested a continuance.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.