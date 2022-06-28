Bench warrant issued for defendant involved in homicide case

Jun. 28—SUNBURY — A bench warrant was issued for a Shamokin man involved in the 2018 homicide case of David Rivera.

John Feather, 22, of Shamokin, failed to appear in Northumberland County Court for a status conference for felony robbery and falsifying statements to authorities related to the death of Rivera, as well as unrelated misdemeanor charges involving theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Feather has been free on $75,000 unsecured bail since April 2020. In the Rivera case, he is charged with five felonies: two counts of robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, and one count of hindering prosecution; and a misdemeanor count of false statements to authorities.

Coal Township police say Feather, Seth Lytle, of Middleburg, Madison Collins, of Coal Township, and Rivera set up a meeting with a man on Jan. 24, 2018, in order to rob him of marijuana. When the meeting took place, an attempt to take the marijuana by force occurred and that's when Sabian Ebersole shot and killed Rivera, police said.

Ebersole was arrested for murder at age 17 but pleaded guilty in March 2021 to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter. He was immediately sentenced to 4 to 8 years in state prison with credit for 1,134 days already served.

Feather, Lytle and Collins continued to speak with police since the night the incident took place but there were discrepancies in their stories and their testimony was unreliable and inconsistent, police said.

Collins, who was 16 at the time, had her case returned to juvenile court.

Lytle, 24, has been free on $100,000 cash bail since March 2020. He has no new court dates scheduled.