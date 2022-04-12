Bench warrant issued for man accused of injuring 6-month-old

Apr. 12—PRINCETON — A bench warrant was issued Monday when a Mercer County man charged with seriously injuring his then 6-month-old son failed to appear in circuit court for a plea hearing.

Dakota Steele, 19, of Athens was scheduled for a plea hearing before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler. In June 2021, the Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Steele on a charge of child abuse resulting in serious injury. Steele was arrested on Sept. 21, 2020 after his 6-month-old son was found unresponsive Sept. 11 that same year and taken to Princeton Community Hospital, according to Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

Sommers stated in his criminal complaint that he consulted the child's medical provider and was told that he was "in a serious medical condition and has sustained neurological injury due to non-accidental trauma."

The child was transferred to the Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment.

Carla Bragg with Child Protective Services and Sommers interviewed the parents on Sept. 15, 2020, according to the criminal complaint. From the timeline detailing the child's condition, Dakota Steele was the only person with him "approximately 45 minutes prior to being taken to the hospital," according to the criminal complaint.

Steele told investigators that he found his son unresponsive, but failed to act, Sommers stated in the complaint. It was not until about 45 minutes later that the mother found the child "in an unresponsive state" and had him taken to the hospital.

In West Virginia, child abuse resulting in serious injury is a felony carrying a possible term of two to 10 years in prison.

Steele, who was on bond, failed to appear Monday for a plea hearing. His attorney, Ward Morgan, said that Steele was being held for traffic violation charges — including felony fleeing — in Danridge, Tenn.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch asked the court to issue a bench warrant for Steele. Sadler granted the motion. The court also issued a detainer, meaning that Steele will remained jailed in Tennessee even if he makes bond so he can be extradited back to West Virginia.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

