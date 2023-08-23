Bench warrant sought for Susquehanna County attorney accused of theft

Aug. 22—A judge asked Susquehanna County Court to issue a bench warrant for a Montrose attorney facing theft-related charges after he failed to appear for a hearing.

Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Hollister forwarded the request to Common Pleas Court after attorney Jason Guy Beardsley was a no-show for his preliminary hearing Monday afternoon on charges of theft by deception and deceptive business practices.

The hearing went forward without Beardsley present, and Hollister bound the 37-year-old attorney over for possible trial on both third-degree felony charges, according to court records.

County detectives filed a criminal complaint July 19 that accused Beardsley of taking $3,500 plus $225 in credit card fees from a client to represent him in a criminal case but not refunding the money after he withdrew as the man's lawyer.

Detectives said Leland Alroy Williams, who was charged with DUI, sent Beardsley a text message June 26 asking whether it would be possible to meet to go over his case before a June 28 hearing.

"No. You are a government snitch trying to set me up for something I don't even know about," Beardsley responded, according to the complaint.

The attorney told Williams there would be no refunds and indicated his intention to withdraw from the case, detectives said.

Williams had to hire another attorney to represent him, the complaint said.

Under Pennsylvania court rules, when a defendant is held for court after a preliminary hearing in absentia, the hearing judge transmits the transcript to Common Pleas Court with a request that a bench warrant be issued. The defendant is notified of the hearing results by mail.

No warrant for Beardsley had been issued as of Tuesday afternoon.

Court Administrator Cathy Hawley said it typically takes a day or two for lower court notifications to be processed and make their way to Common Pleas Court.

Attempts to reach Beardsley were unsuccessful. The voicemail at the Beardsley Law office in Montrose was full and would not accept new messages Tuesday.

Beardsley's formal arraignment on the charges was scheduled 1 p.m. Aug. 30 before President Judge Jason Legg.

Additional charges are pending against Beardsley.

In a new complaint filed in Hollister's office Tuesday, county detectives charged the attorney with one count each of felony theft by deception and misdemeanor harassment, according to an online docket. Details of the charges were unavailable.

