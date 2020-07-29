    Advertisement

    Benchmark: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) _ Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

    The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $491 million in the period.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Benchmark expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 30 cents.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $490 million to $530 million for the fiscal third quarter.

    Benchmark shares have dropped 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.79, a fall of 23% in the last 12 months.

