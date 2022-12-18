Benco Services- A Crypto and NFT Marketing Agency Navigating Througha Recession and Surviving the Crypto Winter

London, United Kingdom - (NewMediaWire) - December 18, 2022 - (King NewsWire) - "Being in the crypto space for over three years, the team has experience in various Web3 niches with exclusive expertise, dedicated to blockchain technology, and actively involved in client processes."





Benco Services is a full-service crypto marketing and management agency specializing in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and NFT marketing. Their service areas include content production, social media management, creative and branding, community management, influencer marketing, and more.





Crypto winter is a usual expression that refers to a badly performing cryptocurrency market. A crypto winter means negative opinions and lower average asset values among a huge swath of digital currencies. The period is related to a bear market in the securities market.

Research shows that crypto winters have a significant effect on investor mentality. Observing the past cryptocurrency price, it's sometimes easy to detect a crypto winter because the downturn might come with a much percentage drop-off in crypto values.

There have been many crypto winters in the past. For instance, crypto prices fell from late 2017 to December 2020 and hovered far from previous peak prices. However, in December 2020, prices increased to record highs in a significant crypto bull market.

There are no generally accepted, particular recommendations for how far cryptocurrency prices must drop to be noted as a crypto winter. But influencers and market leaders tend to agree publicly when one has begun, as in early 2022.

Because of the volatility of crypto markets, it's impossible to predict future price changes accurately. However, it's wise for crypto investors to know that crypto winters occur.

Given the current market, many investors are looking towards investing more and generating the maximum potential long-term return.

This social marketing agency has a long history of working with uncontrollable projects in the Web3 space. On their journey, they have helped over 130 projects in over 25 different niches. They have covered everything from GameFi to NFT art projects to Defi to exchanges and marketplaces.

The service of this Crypto Marketing Agency is exclusively for projects incorporating blockchain technology. Unlike other Web3 marketing agencies, which tend to dabble in various niches, their expertise is streamlined and tailored to the Web3 niche.

They were one of the first agencies to fully leverage Discord marketing in the blockchain field, utilizing these methods as early as 2020.

Benco Services aims to be disruptive and set trends in the industry.

Unlike most agencies, they ensure their network is homegrown and innovative strategies are produced in-house. Nothing is outsourced at Benco Services, and they rely on their global set of experts.

ABOUT BENCO SERVICES

Benco Services was founded in June 2021 and has been exclusively Web3 from the beginning - bear or bull market. No hybrid niches, no false experts. Originally pioneering the use of Discord Marketing, the Benco Services service capacity and expertise has been growing month to month since its inception, constantly adapting to the latest trends across all niches of Web3. Boasting over 50 global team members, some of whom have crypto experience dating as far back as 2017 and have worked with over 100 clients. They are ready to onboard their client project and take it to the next level.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Enrico Miller

Company Name: Enrico Miller

Website: https://bencoservices.com

Email: saif.k@bencoservices.com

Phone: +44 (917) 893-4177

Address: London 3rd Floor 86-90 Paul Street London,

State: London

Country: United Kingdom