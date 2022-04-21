Benedict XVI turns 95 as book focuses on anomaly of 2 popes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICOLE WINFIELD
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pope Benedict XVI
    Pope Benedict XVI
    Pope of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013
  • Pope Francis
    Pope Francis
    Religious leader
  • Massimo Franco
    Italian journalist and writer

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI turned 95 this past weekend, a significant milestone on its own but even more given he has now been a retired pope longer than he was a reigning one.

To mark the occasion, a new book sets out to examine the current state of Vatican affairs not so much through the lens of Pope Francis’ nine-year papacy, but via Benedict’s nine-year retirement. And it isn’t pretty.

Veteran Italian commentator Massimo Franco's “The Monastery,” published in Italy on Thursday, shifts the focus of most books about the Holy See by using Benedict’s retirement home in a converted monastery in the Vatican gardens as the prism to view the unprecedented anomaly of having two popes, one reigning and one retired, living together in the Vatican.

In real-life scenes befitting the Netflix drama “The Two Popes,” the book paints a picture of two papal courts that started out on excellent terms: Francis referred to Benedict as a “wise grandfather” to whom he turned for advice, and Benedict treated Francis with the deference owed to a pope.

But in retelling the past nine years with unusual access to Benedict’s team and his allies, Franco notes that Vatican turf wars and the progressive shift of the church in places like Benedict’s native Germany have essentially turned “The Monastery” into the symbolic headquarters of the Francis opposition. And Benedict, he writes, has become the unwitting and unwilling point of reference for right-wing, Catholic traditionalists who loathe Francis.

“The Monastery is the place where people hurt by Francis go to be healed,” Cardinal Gerhard Mueller, who himself was sacked by Francis early on as the Vatican's doctrine chief, told Franco.

The book takes as its starting point Benedict's 2013 revolutionary decision to retire — the first pope in 600 years to do so. Benedict stepped down because he said he no longer had the strength to carry on. But the book traces many of the problems afflicting the church today to the unhealed “trauma” that his abdication, and unexpectedly long retirement, have caused.

The problems "are not Francis’ fault or Benedict’s fault,” Franco said in an interview. “It’s the byproduct or the inevitable, unavoidable product, of The Resignation.”

For a church that prizes unity and sees in the figure of the pope Christ’s vicar on Earth, confusion about who is really pope or the specter of a parallel papacy is no small thing. And most Vatican watchers agree that Benedict's experiment with resignation will have to be corrected and regulated with a set of norms before any future pope decides to follow suit.

Franco, a columnist with leading daily Corriere della Sera, recounts some of the key hiccups that have characterized the last nine years, starting with Benedict’s refusal in 2018 to endorse an 11-volume set of books about Francis’ theology because it included authors who had criticized his own papacy. Benedict's endorsement had been sought by Francis’ then-communications guru, Monsignor Dario Vigano, precisely to show the continuity between the two popes and to quiet traditionalist critics who considered Francis’ theology wanting.

A scandal erupted because Vigano manipulated a photograph of Benedict’s letter declining to endorse the project to make it seem like he was on board with it. Francis reluctantly accepted Vigano's resignation in the aftermath.

The other main strain in relations came two years later, when Benedict co-authored a book with a Francis critic affirming the need for priests to remain celibate, precisely at the time that Francis was considering allowing married men to be ordained to alleviate a priest shortage in the Amazon.

A previous pope-theologian weighing in on an issue that was currently under study by the current pope was the nightmare scenario of a “parallel magisterium” predicted by canon lawyers and theologians in 2013. They faulted Benedict's decision to retire then and especially his choice to keep the white cassock of the papacy and call himself “Emeritus Pope” rather than revert back to his birth name.

The book episode, Franco writes, was something of the final straw and an epilogue to the Vigano debacle, both of which saw Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, Benedict’s longtime secretary, as a key behind-the-scenes player. Gaenswein had served as a bridge between the two popes by also acting as head of Francis’ papal household. But after the 2020 book disaster, Francis removed him as prefect of the papal household, though he retains the title and remains in charge of The Monastery and Benedict's team.

“Francis, understandably irritated, was pushed by his allies to cut the ambiguous umbilical cord with that monsignor (Gaenswein) who moved as easily in the Vatican halls as he did in the salons of the aristocracy,” Franco writes.

Benedict had said he was retiring to a lifetime of prayer because he no longer had the strength of body or mind to carry on the rigors and travel of the 21st-century papacy. Gaenswein told Vatican News on his birthday on April 16 that Benedict “is in good spirits, naturally he is physically relatively weak and fragile, but rather lucid.”

His 95th birthday falls as Francis, who in December turned 85, is himself slowing down: Francis’ bad knee has made walking, stairs and getting up from his chair painful, and he can no longer stand for long periods of time. But he nevertheless has a grueling travel schedule planned for the coming months and has shown no indication he plans to retire anytime soon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Queen Elizabeth II privately marks her 96th birthday, gets own Barbie doll for Platinum Jubilee

    Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 96th birthday privately on Thursday, retreating to the Sandringham estate in eastern England that has offered the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, a refuge from the affairs of state.

  • Man drives himself to Houston gas station after being shot

    A man who was shot then drove himself to a gas station in northeast Houston, police say.

  • Clashes erupt at Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque

    STORY: No serious injuries were immediately reported, and the confrontations appeared to be more limited than violence seen at the compound over the past week.In a statement, Israeli police said dozens of Palestinians, some of them masked, had holed up in the mosque in the early morning and thrown rocks and fireworks at officers.Violence at the compound has surged over the past week, raising global concerns about a slide back into a wider Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with Passover and Christianity's Easter.Israel bars Jewish visitors from praying at the flashpoint site in Jerusalem's walled Old City or approaching Al Aqsa, Islam's third holiest site. Palestinians see such visits as a provocation.Earlier on Thursday, Israel carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip after a rocket launched from the Palestinian territory landed in Israel, Hamas officials and Israeli military sources said.

  • Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow blasts GOP ‘groomer’ charges as a ‘hollow, hateful scheme’

    The Democratic state senator called out Republican Sen. Lana Theis's suggestion that she supports sexualizing children in a viral Senate floor speech

  • 5 Best Tips To Increase Your Social Security Payment

    Although certain aspects of Social Security are out of your control -- such as what percentage of your paycheck is withheld for taxes and what the full retirement age is -- others are not. In fact,...

  • EU's Michel tells Ukrainians during Kyiv visit: 'History will not forget'

    KYIV (Reuters) -European Council President Charles Michel pledged European solidarity with Ukraine during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday and said justice must be done for alleged Russian war crimes. Michel, the head of the European Council, which represents the European Union's 27 member states, visited the town of Borodianka northwest of Kyiv before holding talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the capital.

  • Meet the top Alabama high school football recruits in a loaded class of 2023

    Here's a look at the top 12 Alabama high school football recruits who are part of a loaded Class of 2023.

  • Arenado's 2-run HR in 9th gives Cards 2-0 win over Marlins

    Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run in the top of ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 Wednesday night. Arenado, who had struck out in his first three at-bats, launched a fastball from Miami reliever Anthony Bender (0-2) over the wall in left-center for his fifth home run. Tyler O’Neill reached on a one-out walk before Arenado’s blast.

  • Abrams seeks to end unlimited donations to Georgia's Kemp

    Democrat Stacey Abrams' campaign asked a federal judge on Wednesday to shut down unlimited contributions to a committee controlled by Republican incumbent Brian Kemp. The filing is yet more litigation over the constitutionality of a 2021 Georgia law that allows certain top elected officials and party nominees to create “leadership committees” that can raise campaign funds without limits and coordinate spending with campaigns. The judge earlier denied a request by Abrams to start taking unlimited amounts before she clinches the Democratic nomination on May 24.

  • Mike Tyson beats up plane passenger who was harassing him

    Footage appears to show the former heavyweight boxing champion hitting a man who had been enthusiastically interacting with him

  • Egypt sends former MP to prison for antiquities smuggling

    An Egyptian court sentenced a former member of parliament and others to ten years in prison on Thursday for smuggling antiquities out of the country, as part of a campaign to stop the trade. Egypt's state news agency said that former member of parliament Alaa Hassanein and four others would serve 10 years. Hassan Rateb, a prominent businessmen, and 17 others will face five years in prison.

  • Tennessee bill will allow teachers to use students' biological pronouns, not gender identity

    A new Tennessee bill would make it so that teachers do not have to go along with a student’s preferred pronoun if it does not match their biological sex.

  • Democrats stop debate in Florida House with protest over DeSantis’ congressional map

    Black Democrats in the Florida House disrupted debate on the congressional redistricting map on Thursday, staging a sit-in on the floor of the chamber to protest the passage of a map drawn by the governor’s staff that is expected to reduce the number of Black Democratic members in Congress and increase the number of Republicans.

  • AT&T tops profit expectations in last full quarter with WarnerMedia

    AT&T Inc. topped profit expectations for its latest quarter, the last full period to contain results from the WarnerMedia business that the telecommunications company has since spun off.

  • US congresswoman visits Pakistani part of disputed Kashmir, draws India's ire

    Congresswoman Ilhan Omar made a rare visit by a U.S. lawmaker to Pakistan's part of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir on Thursday and said the issue should get more attention from the United States, prompting an angry response from India. The Muslim-majority Kashmir region has long been the source of tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan, leading them to fight three wars since winning independence from the British Empire in 1947. Both countries claim the territory in full but rule it in part.

  • Earl and Countess of Wessex cancel trip to Grenada at the last minute

    A royal visit to Grenada has been cancelled at the last minute, as the Earl and Countess of Wessex pull out of their trip following the Cambridges' controversial tour of the Caribbean.

  • More Cubans immigrating to the US by crossing from Mexico

    For years after leaving Cuba, the mother of two tried to get her children and parents into the U.S. through legal channels. Finally, she decided she wouldn’t wait any longer: She paid more than $40,000 dollars to someone to help them sneak in through Mexico. It's a very different reality from years ago, when Cubans enjoyed special protections that other immigrants did not have.

  • Former Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy will have an estate sale at his Overland Park home

    Take a look at pictures from inside the former Royals pitcher’s 12,500-square foot house.

  • Sheraton New York Times Square hotel sells for $373 million

    New York-based hotel investor MCR and international real estate merchant bank Island Capital Group LLC bought the 1,780-room hotel, which is New York City's third-largest hotel.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.