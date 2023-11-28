Benedictine Living Community-Crookston undergoing projects for elevators, accessibility and safety

Nov. 28—CROOKSTON, Minn. — As Crookston's Benedictine Living Community settles into the holiday season with upcoming events featuring music, crafts and cookies, it's also celebrating a few projects that will upgrade and improve accessibility and safety for both residents and staff.

Cassie Rudie, Benedictine's foundation development director, said it's a happy time having these projects in action.

"It feels so great," she said.

The living community's main projects revolve around upgrading the facility's three elevators and improving handicap accessibility. Two elevators are part of the assisted living section, which was originally built in 1950. The additional nursing home, built in the 1970s, also has a service elevator, which connects the two buildings. All three elevators need upgrades, and the service elevator experienced a period of time in the summer when it was not operational, so residents and staff either had to take the stairs, which is difficult for residents with mobility issues and staff with laundry or food carts, or go outside to get into the other section.

"That elevator truly is kind of the lifeline between the two buildings," Rudie said.

The mechanical portion of the service elevator's repairs was finished in the summer, though some cosmetic work on the walls and floor are expected to be done in the future. The north elevator is currently under construction, which began last week, and is expected to take six to eight weeks to complete through the five floors. The south elevator should take the same amount of time, Rudie said, so the project still has a couple months to go before its completion.

Benedictine received funds for its projects through a grant of about $106,000 from Minnesota's Department of Human Services, but the costs continue to grow as the projects progress. Rudie said the initial estimated costs for the elevator project was $507,700, but now sits at $845,743 due to the cost of labor, the rising cost of materials and parts and the discovery of other issues with the equipment that weren't anticipated.

Though new problems are popping up, Rudie said everything seems to be on schedule.

Along with the elevators, Benedictine is widening its sidewalks, adding evacuation chairs to stairs and handicap push buttons, as well as other things to make the living community more accessible. There's also a project with the focus of updating the wander guard system: Residents who staff worry could possibly exit the building wear bracelets that alert staff if they walk out the door. There is a secured memory unit in the facility, but Rudie said sometimes it's more desirable for people to stay in their assisted living apartments. This system helps them stay there.

However, the system Benedictine uses is around 20 years old, and the manufacturer has officially stopped producing parts for it, so an upgrade is needed there, too.

Though the grant from the Department of Human Services is helpful, Benedictine is also working on more fundraising efforts, such as a golf tournament held in September, to afford the additional costs that continue to be added to the project.

The city of Crookston has also made some funds available for local nonprofits. Benedictine reached out with a presentation to the city in an attempt to gain funding in the amount of $75,000, but the City Council is still in the decision-making process and hasn't yet announced if the living community will receive these funds.

Community donations are also being accepted, which Rudie said come from those who are familiar with the living community for taking care of family members.

"We're so blessed," she said. "So many people have a tie to this place and we have such generous donors."