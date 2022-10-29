Benefit 5K for Erica Owen scholarships, OASIS is Saturday

Oct. 28—The family of Erica Owen, who was killed by an ex-boyfriend in 2018, will hold a 5K run and walk Saturday to benefit OASIS Women's Shelter and a nursing scholarship created in Owen's honor.

The Erica Owen Benefit Fund/Domestic Violence Awareness 5K Walk/Run will begin at 9 a.m. at Moreland Park. Lisa Greer, Owen's mother, said over 100 walkers and runners had registered for the event as of Wednesday. People who haven't registered can still participate and make donations Saturday.

"We sought area businesses to help us sponsor it, and we have had a good response," Greer said. "So far, we have had 135 walkers and runners sign up."

Owen was was a nurse at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Michael A. Adams, also of Owensboro, pleaded guilty to murder (domestic violence), first-degree burglary, tampering with evidence, violation of a domestic violence order and theft of $10,000 in Owen's death in 2021. Adams later died in prison.

After her death, Owen's family established a nursing scholarship at Owensboro Community & Technical College, where Owen did part of her nursing studies before graduating from Western Kentucky University.

Greer said the family has given 11 nursing scholarships since the scholarship was created and is looking to establish a second one for nursing students at WKU-Owensboro.

Part of the proceeds from the event will also go to OASIS, which provides services to women and children fleeing domestic violence.

The event coincides with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

"We are lining the park with purple ribbons," Greer said.

People who have not already registered won't be charged to walk, but can make donations.

"I think we are going to have an excellent turnout," Greer said.