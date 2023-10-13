Benefit for Annie Gasper's children at The VSpot Bar

Oct. 12—SCRANTON — The VSpot hosts a benefit with music, food, and raffles on Sunday, October 15 for Annie's Angels. Annie Gasper was a NEPA mom who would do everything she could for anybody — but especially her children.

Sadly, Annie Gasper recently lost her battle with Stage 4 cancer, leaving behind an eleven year old daughter and seventeen year old son. So, the community united to raise funds at The VSpot Bar.

The Fundraiser for Annie's Angels benefits Gasper's children on Sunday, October 15, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m.

"She was absolutely fantastic. She was an independent person. She took care of everyone on her own," said Sister-in-law Desiree Delgaudio.

Gasper was a single mother living paycheck to paycheck to support her kids, Corbin and Savannah. She worked at the post office in Tunkhannock and lived in Lake Winola while providing for her family all by herself. With the medical expenses endured over her six month battle with cancer and now losing their mother, these kids need all the help we can give.

Sunday, there will be plenty of fun opportunities to raise donations. Enter the 50/50 raffle every hour, along with countless basket raffles. There's a $10.00 cover charge for the benefit. The bar opens at 2:00 p.m. and kitchen opens at 3:00 p.m.

Well over 50 baskets and giftcards were donated by local businesses, including certificates for Electric City Tattoo, Calabria's, Andy Gavin's, or Cooper's and tickets to Jurassic Quest or Reaper's Revenge! There's also designer purses to win and more baskets being added by the minute it seems.

Four musicals acts for also lined up to play the event. Attendees will see Jay Luke, Marilyn Kennedy, Michael Lambert, and Slapjaw to headline the night.

All proceeds of the event will help secure the Gasper's kids' future. Delgaudio said Gasper always wanted the kids to keep the house — so that's the goal with this Scranton fundraiser.

"Even when she was in hospice she was still trying to take care of everything. She wanted to make sure everything was taken care of," said Delgaudio.

Annie Gasper is deeply missed by her family and friends. From the outpouring of support from the community, it's clear she made a good impression on a lot of people. She had a big heart and she was well-loved.

"She always had a smile on her face," said Delgaudio. "It's a big family and she just loved being around all the kids. Whenever we had family get-togethers, she made sure to talk to every one of the kids and see how they're doing. It was always positive with her."

Come out Sunday fun-day to support Annie's Angels at The VSpot Bar in Gasper's memory. All ages are welcome but kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.