Benefit dinner to be held for Grand Forks man paralyzed from UTV rollover crash

Feb. 7—GRAND FORKS — Almost two months after

a Grand Forks man was severely injured

in an off-road vehicle crash, the community continues to rally around him and his family as they navigate changed lives.

While Lucas Schafer — with his wife, Michelle Schafer, and other family members by his side — works through physical therapy at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado, a family friend has been preparing a benefit dinner to help with their expenses.

"If I was in a situation like this, I know that (Michelle) would be the person to step in and help," Kaylie Baird told the Herald.

The benefit dinner is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

on Thursday, Feb. 15, at the VFW Post 3817, 312 DeMers Ave. in East Grand Forks. Free-will donations will be accepted. There will also be a silent auction and raffles of donated items.

"Every penny of that is going to be given to the Schafer family," Baird said.

Lucas Schafer and Michelle Schafer have five children, with three still living at home. The family lacks a stable income during this time, and Baird hopes the proceeds will give them some relief.

When Baird offered to organize the event, she was anxious at first.

"Trying to get this rolling right around the holidays, and tax time, it's like everybody's trying to get back on their feet," she said.

However, Baird quickly learned the community was willing to step in just as she had.

"We've gotten several donations from several local businesses and just people in general," Baird said. "I've had so many people reaching out that I don't even know — or that don't even know the family personally — that have donated items."

Flyers for the event were created and donated by Phil Knutson and his staff at Knutson Printing.

T-shirts are being offered for sale

through Impressions Gifts & Creative Services. The dinner, which includes a choice of Cajun chicken pasta or chicken alfredo, will be donated by Mike Spicer and Jamie Spicer from the Broken Drum Bar & Grill.

Lucas Schafer, owner and operator of Schafer Construction, recently built a house for Mike Spicer, and did some remodeling work at the bar and grill.

"Those were the first people that reached out to me (to get involved)," Baird said. "Every ounce of that food is donated by them at no cost to us. (They're) wonderful people."

As a business owner, Schafer is well-known in the area for his residential and commercial projects. Everyone Baird has spoken with while arranging the benefit dinner has had wonderful things to say about him, and are more than happy to help out, she said.

"I think when something like this happens, everybody's first instinct is to reach out and try to figure out what they can do to help," Baird said.

Aside from the benefit itself, monetary donations are being accepted through

GoFundMe

as well as First State Bank, which has locations in Grand Forks, Thompson, Buxton, Mayville and Portland. GoFundMe takes a portion of proceeds, while First State Bank does not, Baird said.

In Colorado, Lucas Schafer is learning how to operate and maneuver his wheelchair. He suffered spinal cord and neck injuries and is currently paralyzed from the chest down.

Schafer previously had sensation in his fingers and hands but, as of around Friday, Feb. 2, there was none.

"They're just basically trying to work those muscles and see if they can get anything activated," Baird said.

His contruction crew continues work on their scheduled projects, waiting to hear what the future holds for Schafer Construction.

"It's crazy how much things just changed," Baird said.