Benefit held in honor of Clayton officer shot while serving search warrant

A benefit is being held for a local officer who was shot in the line of duty last month.

Three weeks ago Officer Cody Cecil was at Miami Valley Hospital recovering from a gunshot wound.

He was one of two officers who were serving a search warrant on a 22-year-old man wanted for arson, aggravated menacing, and domestic violence.

The man went inside a neighbor’s home in Clayton and barricaded himself.

That is where he shot at the officers, hitting Cecil in the arm.

Investigators eventually found the man dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Doctors discharged Cecil from Miami Valley Hospital five days after he got shot.

