Benefit for Israel set for Sunday at Diamond City Vault Bar & Grill

Dec. 5—WILKES-BARRE — Sam Syla, owner of Cafe Toscana and Diamond City Vault Bar and Grill in downtown Wilkes-Barre will host a "Benefit for Israel" on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Diamond City Vault Bar and Grill in Wilkes-Barre.

Tickets include hors d'oeuvres, upscale buffet, and wine and beer with a minimum donation of $100 per person. Sponsorship opportunities also are available.

Though not Jewish himself, as an immigrant, Syla said he was moved by the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks inflicted upon Israel and wanted to do something to help.

"My family is very fortunate to be part of such an incredible community in Wilkes-Barre," Syla said. "I feel this is the least we can do to help families in Israel in this time of need."

Syla said 100% of the funds raised will go directly to Jewish Federations of North America's Emergency Relief Fund to be distributed to serve basic needs of the Israeli people, help rebuild damaged infrastructure, and address the unprecedented levels of trauma in the wake of October's attacks.

Greg Fellerman, President of the Jewish Community Alliance of NEPA, stated, "Since the attack, we have been moved by the support we have received here in our own community. It is heartening to know that there are members of our general community so supportive of Israel."

To RSVP, make a donation, or become a sponsor visit https://friedmanjcc.org/vault-israel-benefit-event/