Benefitfocus Announces the Fifth Annual Celebrate Community Awards

Customers and partners recognized for transforming the benefits experience

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a leading cloud-based benefits management platform and services provider, today announced the winners of its fifth annual Celebrate Community Awards. The selected customers and partners were chosen in categories covering a range of benefits management categories and based on their results while working with Benefitfocus.

The winners were announced as part of National Employee Benefits Day, April 2, which recognizes trustees, administrators, benefits practitioners and professional advisors for their dedication to providing quality benefits and the important role they play in their colleagues' well-being.

"These winners demonstrate their commitment to delivering an innovative and comprehensive benefit experience for their employees," said Ray August, Benefitfocus' President and CEO. "We're especially proud to be able to honor these companies that represent such diverse industries and thank them for choosing to partner with us."

About the Celebrate Community Awards

The winners, chosen from 33 nominees, are companies with a holistic benefits management approach spanning education and decision-enablement, data-driven plan design and personalized options, and technology that simplifies the enrollment and access of benefits.

Some of the winners were honored in the following categories:

Outstanding Communication recognizes customers and partners who use Benefitplace for personalized communication, driving benefits education, corporate awareness and employee engagement. This year's winner is Schwan's Company. For 2020 open enrollment, Schwan's benefits team faced organizational changes through restructuring and acquisition and launched the first active enrollment in nearly two decades. By taking a strategic, segmented approach to communications, featuring the Benefitfocus Communications Portal, they saw 97 percent of health plan enrollees and 87 percent of all full-time eligible employees take action during open enrollment.

Innovation in Benefits recognizes employers, advisors and insurance carriers who work together to protect consumers' health, wealth and lifestyle through innovative benefits offerings and plan design. This year's winner is ResourceOne, which empowers its clients with dynamic, complete solutions that help employees understand and maximize their benefits. Leveraging Benefitfocus Health Analytics, they armed clients with data insights to continually assess plan productivity, report on metrics and better support data-driven decision making.

Benefitfocus Community Leadership recognizes exceptional leadership for community members who take initiative to share their industry knowledge and experience to support advancement of the overall community. NetJets, the world's largest private jet company, is this year's honoree. NetJets is viewed by the community as a leader around strategic benefits communication and plan design, sharing thought leadership through regular speaking engagements at industry conferences as well as participating in webinars and blogs.

Commitment to World Class Data recognizes community members who are committed to transforming the benefits industry's data standard by partnering with Benefitfocus to drive data accuracy, timeliness and visibility, and increase its collective ability to make data-driven decisions. This year's winner is Consociate Health, which partners with Benefitfocus to show clients comprehensive healthcare data and personalized plan analysis in order to help them make more informed decisions around health plan design.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) unifies the entire U.S. benefits industry on a single technology platform to protect consumers' health, wealth, property and lifestyle. Our powerful cloud-based software, data-driven insights and thoughtfully designed services, enable employers, insurance brokers, health plans and suppliers to simplify the complexity of benefits administration and deliver a world-class benefits experience. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedIn and Twitter .

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to compete effectively; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; management of growth; our ability to maintain our culture and recruit and retain qualified personnel; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our investor relations department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

