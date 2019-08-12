Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Insiders Have Been Selling

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Benefitfocus

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Technology Officer, James Restivo, for US$411k worth of shares, at about US$49.68 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$26.39. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Benefitfocus than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:BNFT Recent Insider Trading, August 12th 2019

Benefitfocus Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Benefitfocus, over the last three months. Raymond August spent US$100k on stock. But Principal Financial and Accounting Officer Lou Gilmore sold shares worth US$27k. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Benefitfocus insiders own about US$84m worth of shares. That equates to 9.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Benefitfocus Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. We don't take much heart from transactions by Benefitfocus insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. So they seem pretty well aligned, overall.