Benefitfocus Launches Benefitplace.com Providing Lower Cost Health & Benefit Options for Displaced American Workers

Platform offers essential benefit alternatives for people in a time of transition

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), a technology platform provider enabling rapid innovation for employers, health plans and consumers, has activated the next phase of its recently announced "For You" initiative to support employees of customers who have lost their job in these challenging economic conditions. Today the company launched www.benefitplace.com, a new website that makes accessible a variety of affordable individual and family health plans for employees who have been offered COBRA by their employers and are seeking lower-cost alternatives, as well as a variety of other products and services to support the well-being of displaced workers through this time of crisis and beyond.

"Connecting America's workforce to the products and services that improve their health and financial well-being is at the core of what we do, and this is more relevant today than perhaps any time in the past 50 years," said Ray August, president and CEO of Benefitfocus. "We are in a period of severe economic crisis and many workers fear for their continued health and other benefits coverage. With the launch of benefitplace.com, we're here for our customers' employees and their families to continue access to affordable and quality options."

Now, with BENEFITFOCUS BENEFITPLACE™, as employers are faced with a cycle of workforce transition, affected employees have ready access to high-quality, cost-effective benefits. Within Benefitplace, workers who have been displaced and need options will be able to access:

Health Plans: Flexible options for employees to purchase short- or long-term health plans for individuals and families in addition to ACA exchange policies or COBRA offered by their former employer

Flexible options for employees to purchase short- or long-term health plans for individuals and families in addition to ACA exchange policies or COBRA offered by their former employer Supplemental benefits: A comprehensive catalog of discounted benefit related products and services, such as dental, vision and accident coverage

A comprehensive catalog of discounted benefit related products and services, such as dental, vision and accident coverage Year-round access: As affected employees transition into new job opportunities, or as family needs change, Benefitplace offers a range of options for them to make changes and select new benefits that will meet their life needs

As affected employees transition into new job opportunities, or as family needs change, Benefitplace offers a range of options for them to make changes and select new benefits that will meet their life needs Employment Resources: Access to temporary or freelance employment opportunities with Benefitplace partners and customers

Access to temporary or freelance employment opportunities with Benefitplace partners and customers For Life: Ability to maintain individual plans regardless of employment status, and stay connected to their prior employer for possible re-engagement when the business climate improves.

The launch of Benefitplace.com furthers the company's mission to connect people with the benefits that improves their lives. As employers deal with this period of crisis, Benefitfocus offers tools and support to enable future return-to-work initiatives. To learn more, the business community is invited to join the ongoing series of webinars to discuss employee well-being, the national relief effort, business continuity strategies and HR best practices to inform employers' pandemic response.

