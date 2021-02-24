The benefits of Biden's child allowance could be worth 8 times its cost, new report finds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ayelet Sheffey
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden. Angela Weiss/AFP

  • A new report found that the benefits of Joe Biden's proposed child allowance is worth eight times its cost.

  • The benefits include money back to taxpayers that would result from increases in childrens' health and earnings.

  • Expanding child credits to reduce child poverty has received bipartisan support.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

As part of his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, President Joe Biden proposed a conversion of the current child tax credit to a fully refundable child allowance. A new study suggests that would generate about $800 billion in benefits to society.

The report - released on Feb. 18 by the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University - found that Biden's proposal to create a fully refundable child allowance of $3,600 per child aged 0-5, and $3,000 per child aged 6-17, would cost about $100 billion annually, but with $800 billion in benefits.

"With the exceptions of child protective services, criminal justice services, and parent longevity, there are at least two studies for each impact," the report said. "Together, the impact estimates present a strong and coherent set of results; child allowances are a winning investment in our children's future mobility."

Of the $100 billion spent on the child allowances each year, about 60% would go to families with incomes under $50,000, 22% would go to families making between $50,000 and $100,000, and the remaining funds would be distributed to higher income families, according to the report.

Under the current US provided child tax credits, roughly two-thirds of families receive $2,000 per child, but one-third of children are in families whose incomes are too low to receive any credit. The report said that the phasing out of the allowances based on incomes is important because "both common sense and research suggest that children and parents in middle- and upper-income families see their outcomes improve less from an equal increase in family income than do children and parents in lower-income families."

Here are the benefits to society that would stem from Biden's child allowance, according to the report:

  • Children's future earnings increase by $80.6 billion, causing a $16.9 billion reduction in taxpayer costs;

  • Increases in children's health gives taxpayers $32 billion in savings in healthcare costs;

  • And taxpayers experience gains of $15.1 billion from reductions in child protective service use and criminal justice costs.

And even when generating results for the most restrictive assumptions to show any possible negative impact from the child allowance, the report still found that societal benefits would yield $431.3 billion per year.

"As policymakers consider which social programs to expand, research like this demonstrates the power of programs that directly boost family incomes," a Niskansen Center blog on the report said. "At this point, the case for a child allowance from both a social and economic perspective couldn't be clearer."

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, America has one of the highest child poverty rates in the world, and addressing child poverty has received bipartisan support. For example, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah proposed a plan to provide up to $350 in monthly child benefits, which has a larger price tag than Biden's plan.

Romney said in a statement: "Now is the time to renew our commitment to families to help them meet the challenges they face as they take on most important work any of us will ever do - raising our society's children."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • A 3rd stimulus check could be coming. Here’s what Americans did with the others

    For millions of Americans like 27-year-old Edvonte Copeland, stimulus checks from the federal government have provided a financial lifeline. A special education assistant and assistant athletic director at a high school in Minneapolis, Copeland’s work became unpredictable as the pandemic forced classrooms to go virtual. When the most recent $600 check arrived in the mail, Copeland immediately used it to help pay his bills.

  • 3 Reasons You Shouldn’t Receive a Tax Refund Next Year

    The weather is warming up, birds are singing, snow is melting and people are smiling. You know what that means? Tax refund season is in full swing. I'm always a bit baffled when folks act like they've...

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom says schools can reopen after declining COVID-19 cases

    Republican critics said Gov. Gavin Newsom's urgency on opening schools changed because of the growing recall efforts.

  • 65% of Americans want next COVID stimulus check to be at minimum $1400, new Insider poll found

    A quarter of respondents said the next COVID-19 stimulus checks should be $2,000, an amount Biden pledged before his inauguration.

  • The House is about to pass more COVID-19 relief. What's in the bill?

    Biden's proposal for $1.9 trillion more for COVID-19 aid is about to pass in the House. Then it's the Senate's turn. Here's a look at the package.

  • If you joined the GameStop frenzy or dabbled with Bitcoin, get ready for the tax man

    "My Robinhood tax form for 2020 is 374 pages. Day trading is fun," said one entrepreneur.

  • Joe Biden Revokes Donald Trump’s Order Designating Democratic Cities ‘Anarchist’

    After racial justice protests erupted in New York, Seattle and Portland, Trump attempted to cut the cities' federal funding by labeling them "anarchist."

  • Stimulus: CEOs of Google, Zillow, BlackRock, Visa, and more back Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal

    Among the executives who signed the letter included CEOs from Google, Goldman Sachs, Zillow, BlackRock, JetBlue and Visa.

  • Drew Barrymore Says Being Sent to a Psychiatric Hospital at 13 Was ‘the Best Thing to Happen to Me’

    Drew Barrymore’s childhood was anything but easy. She’s talked a lot about her days of hard-partying and addiction in interviews and in her 1990 memoir, Little Girl Lost, but now she’s getting real about her time in a mental health facility — and it’s not the perspective we were expecting. On Monday, she spoke with […]

  • Bachelorette Alum Ivan Hall "Wouldn't Feel Comfortable" Doing BIP With Chris Harrison

    In an exclusive interview with E! News, Bachelorette finalist Ivan Hall spoke out against Chris Harrison following his controversial defense of The Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell.

  • Ted Cruz on leaked Cancun trip texts: ‘Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be a------s’

    Cruz also made a joke about the Zodiac Killer.

  • This Brush Is TikTok's Most Popular Tool for Curly Hair—And It's Actually That Good

    Plus, how to use it.

  • Team Biden taps Asian American groups to help save Tanden

    As Biden’s choice for budget chief flounders in the Senate, the White House has rallied her allies in the South Asian community to her defense.

  • Yoga Can Actually Help You Lose Weight. Here's How.

    You don't even have to be that flexible to get the benefits.

  • Postmaster General Taunts Dems: You’re Stuck With Me for Good

    Jim Watson./GettyLouis DeJoy had a defiant message on Wednesday for those craving to see him ousted as U.S. Postmaster General: “Get used to me.”The comment came after Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN) asked the embattled U.S. Postal Service chief how long he would remain as Postmaster General—“long time,” DeJoy spat back—during a Wednesday hearing in the House Oversight Committee.That exchange was indicative of the entire proceeding, which was frequently chippy, combative, and fueled by Democratic lawmakers’ outrage over DeJoy’s handling of the USPS at a time of worsening mail delays and difficult questions about the service’s long-term viability.DeJoy’s crack to Cooper made Democrats’ blood boil even more. But he may have a point, at least for now: because the postmaster general is installed by the service’s board of governors—and not by the president—it means that President Joe Biden, or Congress, cannot fire DeJoy even if they wanted to.His removal would only be possible when Biden fills Democratic vacancies on the USPS Board of Governors, which has the authority to hire and fire postmasters general. Confirming those spots in the Senate will take time, though the Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Biden has identified three nominees to move forward.In the meantime, though, Democratic lawmakers are working with DeJoy on urgent legislation to reform the agency’s finances and employee pension burden, even while many publicly call for his resignation.To many Democrats, DeJoy’s performance on Wednesday on Capitol Hill may make that balancing act harder: they found much to dislike not only in what the postmaster general said, but how he said it.“I gotta say—I just don’t think the postmaster gets it,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), a member of the Oversight Committee who questioned DeJoy on Wednesday about the agency’s delivery standards. “I think it’s time for him to go.”“I thought he approached a lot of our questions with that exact same attitude, which was one of sneering condescension,” Krishnamoorthi told The Daily Beast after the hearing, invoking DeJoy’s response to Cooper. “That’s not gonna fly, man. Not gonna fly.”Wednesday’s hearing was the second time in DeJoy’s short tenure that he has been subjected to a high-profile grilling in the House Oversight Committee. Shortly after taking the USPS’ top job in June 2020, delays and irregularities quickly began to mount—a particularly alarming development for lawmakers on the eve of an election in which more voters than ever planned to vote by mail.Biden to Nominate 3 New USPS Board Members, Opening Path to Oust DeJoyIn a contentious August 2020 hearing, Democrats interrogated the former logistics executive and GOP mega-donor on everything from cuts in overtime hours to the price of a stamp. Questioning from Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) produced a memorable DeJoy response: “I will submit that I know very little about postage and stamps.”By the time House Democrats called DeJoy back to Capitol Hill this week, their worst fears about the USPS delays’ impact on the voting system had failed to materialize. But they still had plenty of questions about DeJoy’s stewardship of the USPS: in October, the USPS inspector general issued a report finding that the changes DeJoy made to delivery schedules and protocol led to the worsening delays. Already battered by the pandemic, the USPS limped into a busy holiday season, and is now providing the poorest service that many longtime observers of the agency have ever seen.Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), a member of the Oversight panel, was a 29-year veteran of the USPS before she came to Congress. She told The Daily Beast after the hearing that she has never seen the service in such dire straits as it is now: “I don’t think we’ve ever confronted this,” she said.The unprecedented delays are happening around the country. In Washington, D.C., just 40 percent of all first-class mail arrived on time by the end of December 2020—compared to nearly 90 percent the same time the year before. Chicago residents are receiving holiday packages a month-and-a-half late. Lawmakers are inundated with calls and emails from frustrated constituents looking for answers; this week, 33 senators signed a letter to DeJoy asking him to explain the recent delays.DeJoy apologized for those delays at the top of Wednesday’s hearing. “We must acknowledge that during this peak season we fell far short of meeting our service goals,” he said. “I apologize to those customers who felt the impact of our delays"But Lawrence expressed concern about DeJoy’s forthcoming “strategic plan” to get the USPS through this difficult stretch. Though the postmaster general has not revealed specifics, he testified on Wednesday that he will propose cuts to delivery standards, including the standard that local mail be delivered within two days. Democrats believe that would be a disastrous move at a time when the USPS is struggling to compete with private-sector competitors, particularly if it is coupled with consumer cost increases, which DeJoy has suggested.“To say that’s what’s bold and needed… that’s not leadership,” said Lawrence. “He has to prove himself. He heard us loud and clear, that he needs to prove himself.”The Michigan Democrat stopped short of saying that DeJoy deserved removal, and told The Daily Beast that she and other Democrats are working with the USPS on postal reform legislation. On Wednesday, CNN reported that Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) was supportive of working with DeJoy to pass reforms.In the wake of the new political reality in Washington, the postmaster general has begun to attempt outreach to Democratic lawmakers. Lawrence said that during the last administration, DeJoy did not take her calls or respond to her—but after the 2020 election, they had a “cordial” call.Other Democrats see any charm offensive as too little, too late. Krishnamoorthi said he is supportive of working with whatever USPS leadership is in office in order to pass reforms, but argued that DeJoy should go as soon as is possible.Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), a senior member of the Oversight Committee, issued a statement after DeJoy’s hearing hailing Biden’s nomination of three appointees to the USPS Board of Governors—and explicitly stated his hope they would remove DeJoy. “These nominations are an important first step toward reforming the Postal Service,” said Connolly. “My hope is the newly constituted Board will do the right thing and bring in a new, qualified Postmaster General.”A majority of the nine-member board would be required to support DeJoy’s removal. Currently, there are four Republican appointees, and two Democratic appointees. If all Biden’s choices are confirmed, Democrats would hold a majority on the board.The Republicans on the Oversight Committee had questions for DeJoy about mail delays, but largely cast him as a victim in an anti-Trump Democratic crusade. Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the top Republican on the panel, compared the party’s concerns about USPS delays—and Trump’s potential role in those delays—to the Trump impeachment investigation he said was predicated on “baseless conspiracies.”Far-right Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), meanwhile, suggested that the root cause of USPS delays was actually the Black Lives Matter protests that took place over the summer, and read articles from fringe outlets like the Gateway Pundit to prove his point. And Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) raised the unfounded belief in widespread conspiracies about election fraud while saying it was not time to get into “specifics.”At one point, tempers flared when Connolly said that Republicans who voted to object to the Electoral College certification on Jan. 6 had “no right to lecture” anyone on the dangers of partisanship.Democrats left more concerned about the fate of the USPS, however, than the state of things in Congress. “It’s not some theoretical concept,” said Krishnamoorthi. “It’s not some abstract issue, it’s real for every single one of us… I’ve gotta tell you, people are starting to work around the mail, which is a scary concept.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mitch McConnell: Nancy Pelosi's plan for investigating the Capitol attack is a 'bizarre partisan concept'

    Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s concerned Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to establish a commission to probe the assault on the U.S. Capitol would be overly “partisan.”

  • In boost for COVID-19 battle, Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world

    The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at preventing COVID-19, in a potentially landmark moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen economies. Up until now, most data on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines has come under controlled conditions in clinical trials, leaving an element of uncertainty over how results would translate into the real world with its unpredictable variables. The research in Israel - two months into one of the world's fastest rollouts, providing a rich source of data - showed two doses of the Pfizer shot cut symptomatic COVID-19 cases by 94% across all age groups, and severe illnesses by nearly as much.

  • Alex Smith: Washington never wanted me to return to the team after leg injury

    “I definitely threw a wrench in the team’s plan.”

  • Venezuela kicks out head of EU delegation after new sanctions

    Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Wednesday that the head of the European Union's delegation in Caracas had 72 hours to leave the country and declared her persona non grata after the bloc imposed new sanctions on Venezuelan officials this week. In announcing the action against Portuguese national Isabel Brilhante, Arreaza described the sanctions against 19 Venezuelan officials as "truly unacceptable." The sanctions were a response to legislative elections won by President Nicolas Maduro's allies that Venezuela's opposition and many Western democracies deemed fraudulent.

  • Saudi Arabia says crown prince had 'successful' surgery

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underwent a “successful surgery” to remove his appendix Wednesday, the royal court said, and he left the hospital soon after the operation. The 35-year-old prince had surgery for appendicitis at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the Saudi capital of Riyadh in the morning, according to the royal court. Prince Mohammed, the son of King Salman, has amassed immense powers in the kingdom since being appointed heir to the throne in 2017.