Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (BFYT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFYT).

Is Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFYT) going to take off soon? Investors who are in the know are in a bearish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went down by 2 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that BFYT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are plenty of gauges investors can use to grade publicly traded companies. Some of the less utilized gauges are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment.

[caption id="attachment_262336" align="aligncenter" width="393"] J. Carlo Cannell of Cannell Capital[/caption]

Now we're going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFYT).

What does smart money think about Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFYT)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -11% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards BFYT over the last 18 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, OrbiMed Advisors, managed by Samuel Isaly, holds the most valuable position in Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFYT). OrbiMed Advisors has a $21.6 million position in the stock, comprising 0.4% of its 13F portfolio. On OrbiMed Advisors's heels is J. Carlo Cannell of Cannell Capital, with a $21 million position; the fund has 8.7% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other professional money managers with similar optimism contain Jeff Osher's No Street Capital, Travis Cocke's Voss Capital and D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Voss Capital allocated the biggest weight to Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFYT), around 18.78% of its 13F portfolio. Capital Returns Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 16.2 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BFYT.