Benetti’s 204-Foot Superyacht Was Tailor-Made for the Owner Like a Bespoke Italian Suit
Clean, precise lines, high-end materials and elegant details: There are a lot of similarities between Benetti’s new superyacht and a bespoke suit. The two are even made in the same manner, according to the Italian yard.
The fully custom 204-footer, which was launched from Benetti’s Livorno facility on January 26, was tailored exactly to a client’s tastes much like an ensemble on, say, Savile Road. The owner requested the yacht offer speed, silence, impressive range and fun for the family. It appears to deliver on all fronts.
More from Robb Report
Forget a Pilot House. This 160-Foot Superyacht Concept Can Be Helmed by a VTOL Aircraft Hovering Above.
This New 171-Foot Hybrid Superyacht Has a Beach Club Pool That Disappears at the Touch of a Button
Boat of the Week: With an All-Aluminum Hull, This Rule-Breaking 250-Foot Superyacht Glimpses the Future of Design
The vessel, christened FB283, was penned by Giorgio Cassetta and features naval architecture by Van Oossanen. The exterior is characterized by a sleek bow and a sloping stern that leads toward the water. The lightweight aluminum superstructure sits atop a steel fast displacement hull that ensures excellent performance, according to Benetti. Speaking of performance, FB283 is fitted with two MTU engines rated at 3,460 hp that give her a top speed of 21 knots and a range of 4,500 nautical miles.
With a beam just shy of 35 feet, the yacht offers a large amount of space on board. As Cassetta’s eponymous Italian studio designed both the interior and exterior, there is a thoughtful connection between the two. Take, for instance, the expansive, 129-square-foot windows on the main and upper decks that invite the outside world in. The studio has imbued its trademark minimalist style throughout. The decor pairs swathes of natural teak with chic wood and stone furniture. Benetti says the surfaces are as smooth as a rock polished by a river.
Designed to accommodate a full family, FB283 is fitted with six cabins for up to 12 guests and nine cabins for 15 crew. The yacht is also equipped with a giant garage on the upper deck that the yard describes as a veritable cathedral. It can hold a full arsenal of water toys, including two tenders, two Jet Skis and diving gear. To top it off, the touch-and-go helipad ensures seafarers can reach the yacht whatever the location.
Savile Road, eat your heart out.
Best of Robb Report
The 15 Best Travel Trailers for Camping and Road-Tripping Adventures
The Chevy C8 Corvette: Everything We Know About the Powerful Mid-Engine Beast
Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.