Benev Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Benev Capital Inc. (BEVFF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The royalty acquisition company posted revenue of $11.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $6.6 million, or 5 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $22.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.02. A year ago, they were trading at $1.98.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEVFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEVFF