New Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons, Saints' Alvin Kamara indicted in alleged Las Vegas nightclub beating

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chris Lammons (26) runs onto the field before playing the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game on Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. A judge in Las Vegas postponed until Aug. 1 a hearing in a felony assault case involving two NFL players and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the Pro Bowl. Attorneys for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other defendants asked Monday, April 25, 2022, for more time to review evidence in the case. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File)

Cincinnati Bengals' newly acquired cornerback Chris Lammons and three others have been indicted by a Clark (Nevada) County grand jury for an alleged beating at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas last year, according to a report.

Lammons, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and two other men are facing criminal charges for an incident outside of a Strip nightclub on Feb. 5, 2022, per 8 News Now. Kamara was arrested on Feb. 6, 2022, and the four men are facing charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Lammons played all this past season and one playoff game for Kansas City before the Chiefs waived him last month and the Bengals claimed him Monday.

"The State has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara. He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident," Kamara's attorneys Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld wrote in a statement to USA TODAY Sports.

A Las Vegas lawyer who previously represented Lammons did not respond to an email from the Associated Press seeking comment Thursday.

Lammons and the two other men — Darrin Young and Percy Harris — turned themselves in after police issued warrants for their arrest in mid-February 2022. They also were released on bond.

According to the report, the victim, Darnell Greene, told Las Vegas Metro police that he was waiting outside an elevator at Drai’s Nightclub with a group of people, including the four suspects. When the elevator opened, Kamara put his hands on the alleged victim. Greene pushed Kamara’s hands off him and then Lammons punched Greene and knocked him back against a wall, the report indicates.

Greene has also filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana.

“(Kamara) chased Greene down the hall and proceeded to strike him multiple times until he was knocked to the ground,” the lawsuit said, per 8 News Now. “At no point during the attack did Greene hit, punch, or push Kamara or any of his associates.”

The Saints declined to comment at this time when reached out to by USA TODAY Sports.

The NFL has not taken any action against Kamara or Lammons.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement Thursday the league continues to “monitor all legal developments in the matter which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy.”

A judge set a court date for March 2.

