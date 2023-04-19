Bengals’ Joe Mixon expected to appear in court today

Bengals running back Joe Mixon is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Mixon, who was re-charged with aggravated menacing earlier this month, will be re-summoned to court at 12:30 p.m. on April 19, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bengals’ Mixon facing charges again for allegedly waving gun at woman in January

As previously reported, Cincinnati Police re-filed the charge against the Bengals star after “discovery of new evidence during the investigative process.”

Mixon was charged in February after a woman alleged that he pointed a gun at her on January 21, the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Court records indicate Mixon told the woman “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can’t (sic) get me.”

>> Former Bengals, Browns DE Chris Smith dies at 31

The initial charges triggered an arrest warrant against Mixon, but the probable cause and arrest warrant were dismissed the next day.

Aggravated menacing is a first-degree misdemeanor. The charge could carry a maximum sentence of 180 days, a maximum fine of $1,000 and a maximum of five years probation, WCPO reported.