Bengals' Joe Mixon trial continues Tuesday in misdemeanor road rage case

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon listens during his bench trial on aggravated menacing charges before Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Gwen Bender, Monday, August 14, 2023. The charge stems from a road-rage incident in downtown Cincinnati on Jan. 21, 2023.

The misdemeanor trial for Bengals running back Joe Mixon is scheduled to continue Tuesday morning.

On Monday, prosecutors said Mixon cut another driver in traffic and, after exchanging words, pointed a gun at her.

Mixon's lawyers said there was no gun and no one to back up the victim's story.

According to the attorneys, the confrontation occurred in January at Second and Walnut streets as Mixon was driving back to practice at Paycor Stadium after he left to purchase a cake for the team, change his clothes and pick up the cell phone he left at home.

Video shows Mixon's vehicle next to the victim, who is not being identified under Marsy's Law provisions.

Mixon chose to have a bench trial which began Monday before Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Gwen Bender.

Charged and recharged

In February, Mixon was charged with aggravated menacing following the incident. A warrant was issued, making national news. But the charges were immediately dropped so police could do further investigation.

At the time, the prosecutor said charges could be refiled and said the woman who made the complaint indicated she would go forward with the case.

Police Chief Teresa Theetge said the investigation was not finished and there was a new piece of evidence. The case was assigned to a new investigator. Cincinnati's police union president said the original investigator was transferred to a different district over the incident.

Mixon was recharged in April with the same misdemeanor. Aggravated menacing is a first-degree misdemeanor, the most serious level, and is punishable by up to six months in jail and a maximum $1,000 fine.

