Bengals Joe Mixon's trial in alleged road rage incident set to start Monday

The aggravated menacing trial for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is scheduled to begin Monday, according to court documents.

Mixon was recharged with the misdemeanor in April over accusations he pointed a gun at a woman during a road rage incident in January, Cincinnati police said.

Aggravated menacing charges were initially filed on Feb. 2. They were dismissed the next day so police could further investigate.

The aggravated menacing charge is a misdemeanor of the first degree, the most serious level of misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to six months in jail and a maximum $1,000 fine.

What happened earlier this year

In February, Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a woman during a road-rage incident. Mixon was at Second and Walnut streets at The Banks at 12:49 p.m. Jan. 21, shortly before he was due at Paycor Stadium, where the team was gathering to leave for playoff game in Buffalo, according to police.

A warrant was issued, making national news. But the charges were immediately dropped so police could do further investigation.

The prosecutor said charges could be refiled and said the woman who made the complaint indicated she would go forward with the case.

Police Chief Teresa Theetge said at the time the investigation was not finished and there was a new piece of evidence. The case was assigned to a new investigator. Cincinnati's police union president said the original investigator was transferred to a different district over the incident.

