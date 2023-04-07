Bengals’ Mixon facing charges again for allegedly waving gun a woman in January

Bengals running back Joe Mixon will face charges again over accusations that he waved a gun at a woman earlier this year, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The Cincinnati Police Department said in a statement obtained by WCPO that they re-filed an aggravated menacing charge Friday against the Bengals star.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bengals RB Joe Mixon will not be charged in incident involving gun; arrest warrant dismissed

“This decision was reached following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process,” the statement read.

Mixon is set to be re-summoned to court on April 19.

As News Center 7 previously reported Mixon was charged in February after a woman alleged that he pointed a gun at her on January 21, the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Court records indicate Mixon told the woman “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can’ (sic) get me.”

The initial charges triggered an arrest warrant against Mixon, but the probable cause and arrest warrant were dismissed the next day.

Aggravated menacing is a first-degree misdemeanor. The charge could carry a maximum sentence of 180 days, a maximum fine of $1,000 and a maximum of five years probation, WCPO reported.