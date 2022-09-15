Bengals QB Joe Burrow says the crowd atmosphere at Super Bowl LVI reminded him of a 'dinner party'

Joe Burrow. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Joe Burrow said the atmosphere at Super Bowl LVI felt like a "dinner party."

Burrow said the corporate nature of the game gave it a different energy after road and home playoff games.

Burrow and the Bengals lost to the Rams in a game that Burrow said he has tried to move past.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wasn't necessarily overwhelmed by the Super Bowl atmosphere.

Speaking on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast," Burrow said he was surprised by the atmosphere at SoFi Stadium last February.

"It felt like the dinner party, and we were the entertainment," Burrow said of Super Bowl LVI, which his Bengals lost. "Because, I mean, you come off a road game in Kansas City, a road game in Tennessee, and then your first home win in the playoffs in 30-something years. And then you go to the Super Bowl, and it's more corporate.

"It just took a second to get used to. It didn't feel like a playoff football game. It was a weird feeling at the beginning for sure."

Despite the big stage, Burrow told Cowherd that he didn't experience nerves during the game, chalking it up to the film study and preparation in the weeks before.

Bloomberg reported on February 9 that the average Super Bowl ticket cost more than $7,000, the most expensive in Super Bowl history.

While ticket prices and corporate boxes played a part in a tamer atmosphere, it's surely not what the NFL wants to hear about the biggest sporting event in the U.S.

Joe Burrow was happy for Matthew Stafford after the Super Bowl. Chris O'Meara/AP Images

Burrow completed 22 of 33 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown, but the Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20.

Burrow said he was "happy" to see Matthew Stafford win a Super Bowl, calling the 34-year-old an underrated player in the league. However, he told Cowherd has since put the game out of his mind.

"Didn't talk about it, didn't think about it, tried to move on to this year," the 25-year-old Burrow said.

