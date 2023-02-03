Bengals RB Joe Mixon will not be charged in incident involving gun; arrest warrant dismissed

Cincinnati Bengals star running back Joe Mixon will not face charges one day after a warrant was issued for his arrest on aggravated menacing charges.

Charges were filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court Thursday and triggered an arrest warrant against Mixon. However, Hamilton County Judge Curt Kissinger signed off on a motion from the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office Friday morning to dismiss the probable cause and arrest warrant, according to a report from our news partners at WCPO-TV in Cincinnati.

Mixon’s agent Peter Schaffer told reporters Thursday night he expected charges were going to be dropped by Friday.

“It was a rush to judgment. They’re dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges — because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation — to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don’t play with people’s lives,” Schaffer said in a statement to WCPO-TV.

Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a woman January 21, the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Court records indicate Mixon told the woman “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police can’ (sic) get me.”

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time,” a Bengals spokesperson said in a statement released Thursday night.

Mixon faced a misdemeanor charge while still in college at Oklahoma. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to an assault charge for punching a woman which caused broken bones in her face. The incident was caught on video and his guilty plea led to Mixon being suspended for an entire season.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.