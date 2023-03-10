Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s Sister, Shalonda, Named As Suspect In Shooting At His Home That Left A Teen Hospitalized

Joe Mixon

The sister of Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Mixon has been named as a suspect in the shooting that took place at his home. Shalonda Mixon, 34, was present at the running back’s Ohio property when the shooting occurred.

According to TMZ Sports, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office stated that several juveniles were playing a game called “dart wars” with toy Nerf-style guns.

Documents state around 8:25 pm, police responded to a call at the residence about a juvenile being shot. Two of the teens playing that game told authorities that one of the other players ran along the side of the house. Shortly after, he came under fire.

The outlet states the unknown shooters aimed at the 16-year-old from Joe’s backyard. Documents revealed a total of 11 rounds were fired. They also said a bullet struck the teenager in the foot as he attempted to run away.

The teen was taken to the hospital as police began to survey the area. The Daily Mail reported they left the 26-year-old’s home at 3:20 am without making any arrests.

Upon further investigations, authorities documented that a black Honda Accord was spotted leaving the property shortly after the shooting.

Shalonda and a man named were said to be in the vehicle.

The HCSO told The Daily Mail that no arrests and charges had been filed as of Thursday.

“We understand that there is very specific interest in this story due to the nature of the home being connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon,” they said.

The spokesperson continued, “We cannot confirm additional details outside of what is outlined in the Incident Report. Our investigative team continues to review the evidence and conduct interviews.”

The Bengals player has not released a statement regarding the incident at his home.

The running back has had his own issues with the law as of recent.

One day after the Bengals’ loss in the Super Bowl, a warrant was issued for his arrest claiming he pointed a gun at a woman in downtown Cincinnati.

The Daily Mail states he allegedly told the woman that she should be “popped in the face,” and added “I should shoot you now. The police can’t get me.”

The outlet reports that “the charge against Mixon has since been dismissed at the request of the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.”