Benicia Roads Ranked: See How They Compare To Rest Of Bay Area

BENICIA, CA — Benicia is home to some of the lowest-quality roads in the Bay Area, a recent analysis found.

The city of Benicia's 198 miles of roads ranked in the "at-risk" category, according to the latest report on local road pavement conditions by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which oversees transportation planning for the nine-county Bay Area. Benicia roads scored 51 out of a possible 100 points, down 2 points from last year.

Roads deemed "at-risk" — in the 50-59 range — may soon require major rehabilitation or reconstruction.



Bay Area roads in general scored 67 out of a possible 100 points on average for the fifth consecutive year, according to the report.

The report reflected the average of data from the past three years. The most recent report included data from 2020 and was released late last year.

The highest-scoring cities were Cupertino (score of 85), Dublin (84) and Palo Alto (84).

The lowest scorers were Pacifica (42), Petaluma (44) and unincorporated Napa County (45).

No areas ranked in the "excellent" category, with 90 points or higher, indicating roads were newly built or resurfaced.

"Some of the pavement work scheduled for last year was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Alfredo Pedroza, MTC Chair and Napa County supervisor. "But the new scores illustrate how big a challenge it is to bring our roads — not just in Napa County but all around the Bay Area — to a state of good repair.

"Local streets and roads money from the SB 1 transportation package is helping counties and cities hold the line against deterioration, but our goal at MTC is to raise the region’s average PCI score into the mid-80s," Pedroza said. "The data give us a real appreciation for just how many miles of roadway the Bay Area has and a reminder of how old a lot of our pavement is, too."

Here's how the cities and communities of Solano County fared.



Unincorporated Solano County: score of 80, 930 miles of road

Vacaville: score of 70, 697 miles of road

Fairfield: score of 69, 772 miles of road

Dixon: score of 64, 143 miles of road

Rio Vista: score of 59, 46 miles of road

Suisun City: score of 59, 153 miles of road

Benicia: score of 51, 198 miles of road

Vallejo: score of 49, 710 miles of road

As a whole, Solano County scored 68 for its 3,652 miles of road, putting it in the "fair" category.

The report "underscores the continuing challenges faced by cities’ and counties’ public works departments," the commission said in a statement.

The challenge is particularly great for local governments in areas with roads deemed to be in "poor" condition, with a score of 25 to 49 points.

"Because major repairs cost five to 10 times more than routine maintenance, these streets are at an especially critical stage," the commission said.

When it comes to the Bay Area's biggest cities, Oakland isn't far from the "poor" category. It ranked in the "at-risk" category, with 54 points, up from 53 points in 2019.

San Francisco sat squarely in the "good" category, with 74 points. San Jose's roads were ranked as "fair," with 66 points.

This article originally appeared on the Benicia Patch