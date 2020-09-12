Benign Growth For Briscoe Group Limited (NZSE:BGP) Underpins Its Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.5x Briscoe Group Limited (NZSE:BGP) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in New Zealand have P/E ratios greater than 23x and even P/E's higher than 36x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

The recently shrinking earnings for Briscoe Group have been in line with the market. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company's earnings may begin to slide even faster. If you still like the company, you'd want its earnings trajectory to turn around before making any decisions. At the very least, you'd be hoping that earnings don't fall off a cliff if your plan is to pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Briscoe Group's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Briscoe Group would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. Likewise, not much has changed from three years ago as earnings have been stuck during that whole time. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has definitely eluded the company recently.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the dual analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 0.3% per year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 9.4% growth per year, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Briscoe Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Briscoe Group's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Briscoe Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

