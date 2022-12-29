Benign Growth For Santova Limited (JSE:SNV) Underpins Its Share Price

When close to half the companies in South Africa have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 9x, you may consider Santova Limited (JSE:SNV) as an attractive investment with its 5.4x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Santova has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Santova's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 111%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 330% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the lone analyst covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 12% over the next year. With the market predicted to deliver 6.4% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Santova is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Santova maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware Santova is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious.

