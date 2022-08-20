Benign Growth For TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) Underpins Its Share Price

TimkenSteel Corporation's (NYSE:TMST) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3.4x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 30x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for TimkenSteel as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is TimkenSteel's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like TimkenSteel's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 477% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 30% each year during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 9.7% each year.

In light of this, it's understandable that TimkenSteel's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that TimkenSteel maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 1 warning sign for TimkenSteel that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than TimkenSteel. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

